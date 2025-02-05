All About Love Hurts Star Ariana Debose and Her Partner Sue Makkoo

In Love Hurts (opening in theaters this Friday; click here for tickets), Ariana DeBose's character, Rose, kicks off the main action of the film when she sends an ominous Valentine's Day card to mild-mannered realtor, Marvin Gable (Ke Huy Quan).

"Love Hurts," proclaims the blood-red envelope. Inside, the note contains just three words: "Hiding ain't living." Turns out those were the exact same words Marvin said to Rose years before when he left her for dead and gave up his life in the criminal organization now solely run by his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu) to become a seller of Wisconsin real estate.

Ariana DeBose on her Love Hurts character, Rose

“Rose used to be the lawyer for Knuckles and Marv’s organization, so she knows everything,” DeBose states in the film's production notes. “She got out of that job, not on her own terms. That’s unacceptable to her. So, she comes up with this scheme involving twisted, but beautiful, Valentine’s Day cards for everyone who played a part in her downfall."

She continues: "Rose is a little unhinged — it’s giving slight Harley Quinn mentality mixed with all the badass women I’ve loved seeing on screen ... She shows that you can be badass and quirky at the same time. I love that she’s the backbone of our story. You don’t have a film if Rose doesn’t set her crazy Valentine’s Day plan into motion.”

Ariana DeBose's life and career, explained

Ariana DeBose during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media/Getty Images

Born on January 25, 1991 in Wilmington, North Carolina — and raised in the capital city of Raleigh — DeBose got into dancing and the creative arts at the young age of three, with plenty of encouragement by her mother and grandmother.

"I was surrounded by creativity. My mom is a single parent, and we lived with my grandmother for a portion of my youth. My grandma made sure I got into dance," she said in a 2016 interview. "She often took me to festivals; I remember going to the Azalea Festival and being exposed to different kinds of art and music. I didn’t just listen to Whitney Houston — I listened to Dinah Washington, too. I also enjoyed animated films and drawing. My mom was an artist, and she still paints now. I guess you could call her an amateur, but she loves to paint and draw. Those are activities she and I did together frequently."

DeBose made her onscreen debut in 2009 as a contestant on the sixth season of So You Think You Can Dance, going on to rank among the Top 20 dancers before being eliminated. After moving to New York City, she began a career onstage, landing roles in such productions as Bring It On: The Musical, Motown The Musical, Pippin, A Bronx Tale, and Hamilton. In 2018, she scored a Tony nomination for her performance as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Listed among the 100 Most Influential People by Time in 2022, DeBose launched the Unruly Hearts Initiative with her Prom co-star Jo Ellen Perlman. The initiative helps connect young people with organizations that advocate for LGBTQ+ youth.

She eventually made the jump to film and television, scoring roles in Blue Bloods, The Prom, and, most notably, director Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of West Side Story, for which DeBose won an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG Award. Since then, she's appeared in Westworld, Wish, Schmigadoon!, Argylle, and Kraven the Hunter.

What to know about Ariana DeBose's partner, Sue Makkoo

Sue Makkoo and Ariana DeBose attend the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show at Terminal 5 on February 15, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

DeBose's partner, Sue Makkoo, works as a costume designer, whose 25-year career "spans the international fashion industry to Broadway," reads her official website. Over the last 11 years, she's worked at the La Jolla Playhouse, helping to develop new shows for Broadway, including Memphis, Sideshow, Hands on a Hard Body, 33 Variations, and Cry Baby. More recently, she became a faculty member of the Manhattan School of Music's freshly-minted musical theater program.

According to People, DeBose and Makkoo first met in 2018 during the production of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. They've been dating ever since, making sparse public appearances together at New York fashion shows, Broadway premieres, the GLAAD Media Awards, and the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down in March of 2020, the couple retreated to their cozy, two-bedroom cottage in Upstate New York.

"When Sue and I first met, the cottage was the place we went for peace and solace, away from the hustle and bustle of New York City," DeBose told MyDomaine (via People) in 2021. "That's what it remained for us during the pandemic. It's where we spent all of our time. We were not on top of anyone, and we were able to enjoy spending time outside. ... Plus, the cottage helped me keep peace of mind, knowing there was something that was going to last. No matter what happened at the end of this pandemic, we were good."

