The "Thank U" singer joined Jimmy Fallon to surprise New Yorkers, who soon came running toward her signature voice.

Alanis Morissette Performed in the Subway in Disguise But Her Voice Is Unmistakable

Once you hear her voice, you oughta know it's Alanis Morissette singing — even when she's in disguise.

That's exactly what happened when she went busking in the New York City subway with Jimmy Fallon. In December 2019, the duo decided to spread some holiday cheer by donning disguises and performing a concert underneath 30 Rockefeller Center.

Fallon was costumed in a beanie and fake beard, while Morissette was in a furry jacket, blonde wig, and cowboy hat — but their identities didn't stay a mystery for long.

After setting up near the subway stairs, they started off with "Little Drummer Boy." As they covered the Christmas classic, a crowd gathered, and once they were finished, Fallon pulled off his beanie and beard to reveal himself, and Morissette, as the commuters-turned-concertgoers cheered.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host turned up the party, grabbing a tambourine, and playing along as Morissette sang "You Oughta Know," one of the hit singles from her massively successful album, Jagged Little Pill.

More subway riders excitedly run down the corridor to witness the brief epic performance, excitedly cheering and clapping along to the legendary '90s track.

"Thank you very much, everybody. Happy holidays," Fallon yelled as they ended their short surprise appearance.

Alanis Morissette jokes Jimmy Fallon should join her on tour

Morissette told Fallon that he's "a great hype person" during their conversation on The Tonight Show afterward.

"You should come on tour with me. Like, ‘You Oughta Know' on tambourine," she joked. The "Hands Clean" singer also revealed that her subway serenade with Fallon wasn't her first time busking.

"When I first moved to L.A., I think I was 19, and I went to the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica and busked, and then two police people came and carted me away because I didn't have a permit," she recalled.

She confirmed to Fallon that her busking bust was right around the time she started writing Jagged Little Pill.

Alanis Morissette's Legendary Jagged Little Pill Was Rejected from Every Label

Morissette still finds excitement and inspiration in live performances decades into her career.

“My songs can be an invitation to three emotions American culture generally doesn’t allow: fear, anger and sadness,” she recently told The New York Times. “I get excited to embody those things onstage, and to have people watch me and feel it in themselves.”