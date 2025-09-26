The two broke out some heavenly harmonies during their duet on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kelly Clarkson's Gorgeous Harmonies with Alanis Morissette Will Be Music to Your Ears

During a special "Songs & Stories" throwback video clip released by The Kelly Clarkson Show on September 25, Kelly Clarkson welcomed legendary singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette to the studio to perform a quick duet of Morissette's 1995 smash hit "Hand in My Pocket."

"I love my job," Clarkson excitedly said, moments before the duet began. "I'm not gonna get in the way, I'm gonna try to complement."

"Well, your voice is an angel, you can 'get in the way' anytime," Morissette told her.

"Nope," Clarkson hilariously replied.

Clarkson gazing with adoration as Morissette sang the iconic opening verse is the sweetest thing. And then Clarkson jumped into the refrain with a beautiful harmony, adding an almost country-esque vocal twist. It was gorgeous.

("Oh my gosh," Clarkson could be heard saying to herself.)

Alanis Morissette and Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show Episode 7I008, Thursday, October 19, 2023. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

In fact, the 43-year-old Voice Season 29 Coach was having such a good time singing alongside Morissette that she squealed in delight when the quick duet ended after only one chorus and complimented the way Morissette sang the final note. ("I love it!" she exclaimed.)

It's official: Magic happens every time these two stars sing together.

Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson aired this summer on NBC — with replays currently available on Peacock — and it's clear that Clarkson aims to capture some of the same unplugged energy and unfiltered conversations in Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show this fall.

When does The Kelly Clarkson Show come out with new episodes?

Michael Bublé with Kelly Clarkson during The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 5, Episode 55 on January 16, 2024. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBC

Fans don't have to wait much longer for new episodes of Clarkson's award-winning talk show to return to daytime television. The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 7 premiere airs Monday, September 29.

The show's official press release puts everything into perspective:

"This season, fans can look forward to more entertaining panel interviews, exclusive celebrity moments, surprise musical performances and the return of the wildly popular 'Kellyoke' segment, where Clarkson highlights extraordinary emerging and established artists and delivers show-stopping covers of hits spanning every genre, backed by her band, Y'All," it reads. "Clarkson has performed more than 800 genre-spanning covers, from current chart-toppers to timeless classics, earning millions of views online and accolades from the original artists themselves."

Just like the last six seasons, fans should expect fantastic special guests and top-notch music performances throughout Season 7 — The Kelly Clarkson Show really is the gift that keeps on giving.