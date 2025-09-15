Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Alan Cumming poses with the Outstanding Reality Competition Program award for "The Traitors" at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The hit Peacock series took home a total of five Emmys this year.

Alan Cummings Shouts Out the "Crazy" Celeb Cast of The Traitors in Emmys Speech

Alan Cumming just set the standard for fantastic award speeches.

On September 14, during the 2025 Emmy Awards, the 60-year-old Host of The Traitors took the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program on behalf of the entire Traitors family — and gave a speech for the ages.

"Thank you to the Academy, your support is so lovely, we really appreciate it," the star said. "Thanks to everyone who watches the show, thanks to all the people who have Traitors parties and dress up like me. We see you, we love you."

As the Traitors crew joined him onstage to help celebrate the big win, Cumming thanked the tireless people behind the scenes that has made the reality competition series a smash hit on Peacock, and of course, he thanked the "crazy" cast of celebrities who were involved with Season 3.

Watch Alan Cummings' 2025 Emmy acceptance speech here.

After giving props to the crew in Scotland who "had to understand the concept that the Scottish summer is sometimes oxymoronic," Cumming said something that resonates with so many people.

"It's a difficult time we live in, but it's so great that our show brings a little bit of joy into this life," he said, before giving one sweet shout-out to his husband.

Kathy Bates and Alan Cumming speak onstage during The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

"And talking of joy, thank you Grant Shaffer, who brings joy into my life every single day."

Cumming's speech was heartfelt and genuine, serving as yet another indelible memory from the event that made the 2025 Emmys such a success. From The Traitors winning big to one of the most surprising engagement announcements ever, it was certainly a night many viewers will never forget.

Even more impressively, The Traitors took home hardware in all five Emmy categories for which the show was nominated. In 2025, The Traitors won the following awards:

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

That's right; Cumming won his second-straight Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program!

Oh, and now that The Traitors Season 3 is officially award-winning, it's time for faithful fans to look forward to the next season of the hit show.

The Traitors Season 4 cast list is revealed

Alan Cumming accepts the award for outstanding reality competition program for "The Traitors" during the show at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. Photo: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

On June 13, 2025, Traitors fans were given a glimpse of who would participate in the next season of The Traitors. The cast list was officially announced and includes former Real Housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dorinda Medley, Love Island's Rob Rausch and Maura Higgins, and Donna Kelce.

Although The Traitors Season 4 doesn't have an official premiere date (yet), fans can stay locked in to NBC Insider for all the latest developments and announcements.

Until then, feel free to binge previous seasons of The Traitors on Peacock.