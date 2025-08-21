Alan Cumming Says There's "Nothing Funnier" Than *This* Happening on The Traitors

The host of Peacock's hit reality series The Traitors just revealed the thing about the show that makes him laugh the most.

In an August 20 interview clip shared by Alan Cumming on Instagram, the star spoke openly about how much he enjoys being part of The Traitors and revealed the simple scenario that never fails to make him laugh while filming.

"There's nothing funnier to me than a housewife getting wet, honestly," he confessed.

Specifically, Cumming revealed that nothing makes him laugh harder than seeing a cast member of The Real Housewives franchise accidentally tumbling into water. "Like, a housewife falling into a loch off a pontoon. I'm like, 'See you tomorrow,'" Cumming clarified. (For the record, "loch" is Scottish for "lake.”)

During the interview, the 60-year-old Emmy winner talked about how much he enjoys being part of the Traitors family.

"I find it hilarious, this show — it's the best job ever. I really love it," Cumming said before commending the production team. "The production values are great; everyone is at the top of their game."

"I also just get to be this sort of observer of this really crazy psychological experiment. I laugh and laugh and laugh so much in it," he continued. "And then, in a way, they've actually put me laughing into the show more, because they sort of tried to hide it in [Season 1]."

