Al Roker Opens Up About His Wife's Important Role in His Prostate Cancer Journey

Al Roker is living proof that behind every great man is a great woman.

In an October 3 interview with People, the longtime TODAY star spoke openly about his 2020 prostate cancer diagnosis, revealing that his wife, journalist Deborah Roberts, was the reason he believes he survived the arduous ordeal.

Roker explained that he actually told his wife to stay home during the routine checkup that revealed his cancer diagnosis, even though she's usually by his side for all his appointments. America's weatherman explained that at the time, he didn't think his appointment was "a big deal."

It wasn't until his doctor went over his results that he realized how much he wanted her by his side at that moment.

"Actually, my first thought as [my doctor] was talking — I wasn't really listening to him — I was thinking, 'Gosh, Deborah's just going to kill me because she wanted to be here and she wasn't here,'" Roker said. "When I finally started listening, it was, 'You're going to need to consider options.' And that was the beginning of the journey."

Roker credits his wife for being the strength he needed to overcome his diagnosis.

"[Deborah's] very good. I mean, look, that's what she does. She's a journalist. So she asks all the questions and the follow-ups," he explained. "And then we started to plot out the path, going to meet with each expert in their field for treatment and came up with a plan."

The couple decided on surgery, and in November 2020, Roker had his prostate removed.

And in May 2021, he was declared cancer-free.

Unsurprisingly, the word "fortunate" comes to mind when Roker assesses his own journey.

"I've been very fortunate," he confessed. "I try not to use the word blessed, because while I do like to think that, to me the flip side of that is, well, people who don't have a good outcome weren't blessed, and I don't believe that. So I like to just say I'm fortunate. I was fortunate that I've always been relatively resilient coming out of these issues."

Al Roker reveals a life-changing waffle recipe in his cookbook

The star is much more than just a shining example of overcoming everything life throws your way. He also has a serious sweet tooth! Roker's love for all things food comes across in his 2024 cookbook, Al Roker's Recipes to Live By: Easy, Memory-Making Family Dishes for Every Occasion. It has one waffle recipe that he swears by.

"Sometimes life-changing discoveries happen by accident: penicillin, X-rays, Velcro and these savory-sweet waffles that will have you wondering, 'Where have bacon waffles been all my life? Why are chicken and waffles getting all the attention?'" Roker wrote in an excerpt of his cookbook, published by TODAY.

Described by Roker as "a breakfast miracle" and "the perfect transport system for bacon, butter and syrup," the delectable waffle recipe can be found here in all its sugary glory.