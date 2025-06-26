Al Roker Had a TODAY Reunion with Bryant Gumbel to Celebrate a Huge Milestone

Al Roker received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 News & Documentary Emmy Awards in June, an honor he told his TODAY co-anchors he was "very humbled" by.

Roker's former TODAY colleague Bryant Gumbel was on hand to give the beloved meteorologist the award. In an Instagram post sharing photos from the event, Roker wrote, "So very proud yet humble to receive the @theemmys.tv Lifetime Achievement Award and given to me by a dear friend, Bryant Gumbel. Having my brother, @christopher_roker and his wife, @hardyroker and @nickroker155 was meaningful. And congratulations to @debrobertsabc being inducted into the Silver Circle. Thanks, @adamsharpct for a terrific night."

Al Roker's award should come as a surprise to no one. He's been on TODAY since 1996, meaning he's coming up on his 30-year anniversary at 30 Rock. And his broadcast career with NBC started nearly 20 years before that in Cleveland. He's the true definition of a veteran.

Al Roker feels "old" enough to get a lifetime achievement award

Al Roker during TODAY on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

"Oh god, yes," Roker told TODAY on Sirius XM when asked if he feels "old enough" to receive a lifetime achievement award. "It's lovely. I'm very, very honored for it...I think I do a good job at what I do, but I think that's all of us [at TODAY]. We all do a pretty good job at what we do."

Bryant Gumbel is a veteran, as well. He was a TODAY co-anchor from 1982 to 1997, spanning 15 years, including some crossover with Roker. One time, they hosted the show together during a snowdrift. (Of course, things like that are par for the course for Al Roker, meteorologist extraordinaire, often referred to as America's weatherman.)

''I really am very fortunate. Nobody gets to be somewhere without friends and people who help you,'' Roker said during a special TODAY episode honoring him in December 2023. ''It's been a good group of people to work with.''

Off-screen, Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts are enjoying life as grandparents. Roker's daughter, Courtney, gave birth to daughter Sky in 2023, and he's been in grandpa bliss ever since.

“It is magical, it really is,” Roker said on TODAY after Sky's birth. “The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be ‘this thing’ and you don’t know." Sky's even appeared on TODAY and watched Grandpa Al at work.