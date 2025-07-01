Ahmed Fareed New Host for NBC’s Big Ten College Countdown, also Joins NBA Coverage

Look for Ahmed Fareed working all the biggest games this fall.

With Maria Taylor moving into a larger role with the NBA on NBC coverage this fall, we now know who will be taking her spot as studio host for NBC’s Big Ten College Countdown.

Veteran sports broadcaster Ahmed Fareed has been named NBC Sports’ new host of Big Ten College Countdown, the network’s weekly Saturday night primetime college football studio show. Once the college football season ends, Fareed will also anchor NBC Sports’ Monday night NBA coverage, which will stream exclusively on Peacock.

All about NBC Sports' Ahmed Fareed

Ahmed Fareed during the Big Ten Conference Media Days on July 26, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Fareed should be a familiar face for NBC Sports viewers, working major sporting tentpoles like the Olympics, college football and basketball, the Kentucky Derby, Premier League and Major League Baseball. Fareed most recently stepped in when Mike Tirico suffered an allergic reaction, anchoring much of NBC’s 151st Kentucky Derby coverage.

Fareed has experience on NBC’s college beat in recent seasons, having worked as an in-stadium host and studio host on NBC Sports’ first two season of Big Ten football coverage.

“College football under the lights is sacred, and we’ve got the crew to match its energy. Plus, helping shape our NBA coverage in its return to NBC Sports? I can’t wait to start,” Fareed said in a statement. “I’m thankful to be trusted with these roles. I’m even more motivated by the responsibility that comes with them.”

NBC and Peacock will once again be home to some of the biggest Big Ten college football games this fall, with match-ups featuring teams such as Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. NBC will also air Penn State’s “White Out” game against Penn State — a tilt that will almost certainly be a Top 10 match-up with playoff implications.

Ahmed Fareed's NBC on NBA role

Fareed’s NBA role will find him taking a prime spot on the broadcast crew for Peacock’s exclusive national Monday night NBA coverage, part of an expansive NBA schedule across NBC and Peacock tipping off this fall. NBC and Peacock will present doubleheaders on Tuesday nights beginning in October. After Sunday Night Football coverage concludes in Jan. 2026, Sunday Night Basketball will take its place on Feb. 1 with a national NBA game in primetime.

Fareed previously served as a host on NBC Sports Bay Area’s coverage of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings from 2013-2018. During his tenure with Bay Area, he covered three Warriors NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018) and five postseason appearances.

