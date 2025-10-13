AGT Golden Buzzer Chapel Hart "Pause" Band for New Chapter: "This Isn't Goodbye"

The trio, who earned a Golden Buzzer is Season 17, are embarking on new musical paths!

A fan-favorite America's Got Talent Act is officially on a break — for now.

The country trio made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle — collectively known as Chapel Hart — made a name for themselves during AGT Season 17 and America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, captivating audiences with stunning original songs and gorgeous harmonies. However, the women recently made good on a promise they made back in August — they are pausing their band to work on individual projects for the foreseeable future.

In an October 12 Instagram post posted after their final show at the America's River Roots Festival in Ohio, the group shared their thoughts on this next chapter in their lives.

See Chapel Hart's goodbye announcement here.

"Tonight we closed the Chapel Hart chapter the same way it began, with love, laughter, and family," read the caption. "River Roots, you gave us the perfect sendoff. Thank you for every cheer, every hug, every mile, and every moment. This isn't goodbye… it's see y'all down the road."

Chapel Hart first announced their "pause" in an emotional Instagram post on August 25.

Chapel Hart performs during Season 1 Episode 6 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

"As we each step into new seasons in life, we have decided to press pause on Chapel Hart so we can explore other passions and dreams that have been calling to us individually," their message read.

The trio will branch out into exciting projects, including Danica embarking on a solo career and Devynn and Trea joining forces as a duo called Magnolia Rising. So even though Chapel Hart is no more, that doesn't mean that fans have to be without their Golden Buzzer-earning voices anytime soon!

A look back at Chapel Hart's Golden Buzzer moment in Season 17

When the trio took the stage for their Audition in Season 17, viewers and Judges didn't know what to expect — until they launched into their original song "You Can Have Him, Jolene." It was a spirited, energetic, and dazzling performance that immediately turned Chapel Hart into a household name.

In a behind-the-scenes video looking back on that timeless moment, the AGT Judges couldn't hide their joy when talking about the band.

"It was their energy and what they were all about — and we all immediately fell in love with them," confessed Heidi Klum.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Host Terry Crews agreed and commended the three women for delivering a "whole new take" on country music.

"It's so fitting that our one Group Golden Buzzer was for a group," remarked Howie Mandel of the special Golden Buzzer that season that had to be unanimously awarded by all four Judges.

Indeed, that moment — which saw all four Judges privately deliberate whether to award the Group Golden Buzzer to Chapel Hart — was one that the trio will never forget. Danica put it all into perspective.

"I think that was the craziest moment," she explained. "Everybody stopped, and the Judges huddled, and then Terry came over and huddled, we were like, 'Oh, no.'"

But even though the stars of AGT made Chapel Hart sweat it out, the Golden Buzzer was awarded — and it sent all three women down the path to stardom. They made it all the way to the Season 17 Finals and were later drafted by Simon Cowell to be part of AGT: Fantasy League.