AGT Winner Jessica Sanchez Shares Beautiful 1st Photos of Newborn Daughter

Jessica Sanchez is officially a mom.

The 30-year-old's unforgettable run on America's Got Talent Season 20 ended with the California native crowned as champion, but what was just as impressive as her singing talent was the fact that she performed throughout the competition while pregnant. No, that's not a typo, Sanchez delivered some of the best performances in AGT history while preparing for the birth of her first daughter.

On October 17, Sanchez and her husband, Rickie, shared the good news that AGT fans have been waiting for: They finally welcomed their daughter, Eliana, into the world. Their official Instagram announcement is filled with adorable photos — and the sweetest caption ever.

See AGT 20 winner Jessica Sanchez's newborn daughter here.

"Eliana Mae Gallardo, October 13, 2025 ❤️," Sanchez wrote. "From one dream season to the next. This time, the most precious one yet. We are grateful beyond words for our baby girl, for the gift of motherhood, and for the love that grows deeper every day. 🥰"

Little Eliana is so precious — look at those little toes.

Jessica Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 20 “The Final”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In words to People, Sanchez explained how it felt to hold her baby in her arms for the first time.

"The moment I held her, everything around me just stopped. It's the kind of love you can't explain — that fills every part of you all at once," she admitted.

As fans could probably imagine, Sanchez has been on a rollercoaster of emotions with so many big life moments happening in the same time period. Eliana's arrival comes less than a month after she won AGT Season 20.

"These first few days have been emotional, sleepless, beautiful… everything I dreamed of and more," she continued. "We chose the name Eliana because it means 'God has answered,' and that's exactly how she feels. Our answered prayer, our reminder of grace and purpose. I'm healing, learning and soaking in every second with her. My heart has never been this full."

Jessica Sanchez reveals what Simon Cowell told her after her AGT 20 victory

Simon Cowell appears on America's Got Talent Season 20; Jessica Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 21 “The Finale”. Photo: Gavin Bond/NBC; Trae Patton/NBC

Longtime AGT Judge Simon Cowell has Sanchez's back.

In a September 25 Instagram message shared just hours after she won Season 20, Sanchez revealed what Cowell told her about her big victory.

"Tonight, he just showed me so much love," Sanchez explained, recalling a private moment she shared with the Judge.

Cowell's words? "If you ever need anything, I'm here for you."

"That just means so much," she confessed.