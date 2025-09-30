Eric Lloyd and the Finalists Throw an EPIC Party with “The Birthday Song” | AGT Finale 2025 | NBC

The singer's daughter is due any day now.

AGT Winner Jessica Sanchez Has the Most Beautiful Name for Her Baby Girl

Jessica Sanchez's family is about to get a little bigger, and the America's Got Talent Season 20 winner has the cutest name already picked out for her daughter.

On September 26, the 30-year-old singing sensation shared an emotional Instagram carousel filled with tons of photos from throughout her AGT journey. Sanchez also took the time to thank everybody who has supported her over the years in the post's caption.

"To my family, my friends, and every single person who has supported me through the highs and the lows," she wrote. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You've reminded me why I sing, why I share my soul through music, and why this dream was worth holding onto. This victory isn't just mine, it's ours. It belongs to everyone who has ever dared to keep going, even when the road felt too long."

Sanchez, who is 9 months pregnant, capped her post with a message to her unborn daughter, who already has the most beautiful name!

"And to my baby girl, Eliana Mae.. Mama did it. We did it. 💕," Sanchez wrote.

Little Eliana Mae is due any day now, and AGT fans couldn't be more excited.

(If Eliana inherits even a fraction of her momma's singing talent, a mother-daughter AGT duet could be in the cards a few years down the road.)

It wasn't the first time Sanchez revealed her baby's name. She first spilled the beans in a September 16 Instagram post.

"'Two Lines' is one of the most meaningful songs I've ever shared," she said of the single she released earlier in 2025. "It captures the exact moment I found out I was pregnant with Eliana. A wave of emotions I'll never forget. The joy, the tears, the fear, and the overwhelming love all at once."

Jessica Sanchez reveals what Simon Cowell told her after her AGT 20 win

In an early morning September 25 Instagram video shared just a few hours after she was crowned the Season 20 champion, Sanchez spoke about her experience — and revealed the kind words that Judge Simon Cowell passed along to her in a private moment earlier that evening.

"Tonight, he just showed me so much love," Sanchez said of the longtime AGT star.

Cowell's words? "If you ever need anything, I'm here for you."

"That just means so much," Sanchez confessed.