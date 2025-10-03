The AGT Winner Is Revealed with a Bit of Magic | In partnership with Now You See Me: Now You Don't

AGT's Jessica Sanchez Is "Preparing for My Daughter's Arrival" a Week After Her Win

Jessica Sanchez's daughter is expected to arrive any day now, and she recently updated fans on her status in a sweet social media message.

On October 2, the America's Got Talent Season 20 winner shared an Instagram carousel highlighted by a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself in the final days of her pregnancy. As stunning as that photo is, the caption Sanchez penned is just as beautiful. In it, the 30-year-old put the last few rollercoaster days of her life into the proper perspective.

See Jessica Sanchez's beautiful Instagram carousel here.

"It's officially been a week since the results show of @agt," Sanchez wrote. "It's truly setting in… being back home & now preparing for my daughter's arrival. This is more than I could've ever asked for. Ephesians 3:20."

Ephesians 3:20 is a reference to the Bible verse that says, "Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us."

At the end of her caption, Sanchez once again took the time to thank every fan and supporter who made her awe-inspiring Season 20 run possible.

Jessica Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 18 “Semi-Final”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"Seeing all of your messages, comments & reactions to this moment has made it so much more special," she continued. "I have so much love for every single one of you & I can't thank you enough."

While Sanchez hasn't revealed the baby's due date, she was 9 months pregnant by the end of AGT Season 20, so it's safe to say that her little girl is due any day!

What fans do know? The baby's name. Sanchez revealed it on a few occasions, and it's the cutest.

Jessica Sanchez reveals her baby daughter's name ahead of her arrival

The judges, Jessica Sanchez, and Terry Crews appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 21 “The Finale”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

On September 26, just hours after her win on AGT, Sanchez spilled the beans about her daughter's name in an Instagram post. After thanking her many fans for their unrelenting support throughout the season, she closed out her caption with one memorable line:

"And to my baby girl, Eliana Mae.. Mama did it. We did it. 💕," Sanchez wrote.

So it's official: Sanchez's daughter's name is Eliana Mae, and she's arriving at any moment.

