These AGT Weight Lifters' Strength-Defying Audition Puts Hercules to Shame

The Jet Boys Start with Dance... but What Happens Next STUNS the Judges! | AGT 2025 | NBC

Fitness stars Darien Johnson and Scott Mathison gave an unconventional — but nonetheless jaw-dropping — Audition for AGT Season 20.

Season 20 of America's Got Talent continues to raise the bar(bell).

During a July episode, fitness influencers Darien Johnson and Scott Mathison proved they have what it takes to soar in the hit NBC competition after blowing the Judges away with their mind-boggling athleticism.

Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara were eager to see what Johnson and Mathison had in store for the AGT crowd. The duo revealed they were social media stars with dreams of breaking into Hollywood's action-film scene. The pair arrived equipped and excited to deliver a jaw-dropping fitness act that blended muscle control, synchronicity, and edge-of-your-seat suspense, stunning the Judges and audience.

Performing to Fort Minor's "Remember the Name," Johnson and Mathison began effortlessly tossing a 100+-pound barbell back and forth like it was a golf ball. The Judges were amazed — and it got wilder from there.

AGT's weight lifters Darien Johnson and Scott Mathison brought their A-game to the Auditions

Darien Johnson and Scott Mathison during America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

It's one thing to lift that much weight, but being able to catch it after being tossed high in the air is downright baffling. The most thrilling part of their Audition? When the fitness pair invited Mel B and Vergara onstage for the final portion. As the Judges stood back-to-back center stage, Johnson and Mathison began tossing the massive barbell back and forth over the Judges' heads.

Mel B couldn't deny the heat factor of the men's performance. "What you do is proper fit and hot," she told them, getting a big applause from the crowd.

"I mean, this is very interesting. I don't think we've ever seen this on AGT," Vergara said. "It looks really hard. It looks like you guys have put [in a lot of work]. I mean, looking at your bodies, I can tell."

"Really good bodies," Mel B added cheekily, getting a big smile from the pair.

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"I think it's entertaining," Mandel commended them. "It's a strength act. It's an agility act. It inspires people to be in shape. I think you checked a lot of boxes. I loved it."

Cowell echoed Mandel's excitement. "I think a lot of people are going to find this really interesting, and it was surprising," he said. "And very, very difficult."

Johnson and Mathison scored four yeses, naturally, and moved forward in the competition.

