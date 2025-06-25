Simon Cowell Tries to Take Credit for Stardust's Golden Buzzer Comeback on AGT

Sofia Vergara may have made the call, but Simon couldn't help but to insert himself.

When opportunity shuts a door, it opens a window, and that's never been truer than in the case of Stardust.

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The high-flying roller skating aerial stunt Act have competed in multiple international editions of the Got Talent franchise, including a recent round of Britain's Got Talent, where they initially had Judge Simon Cowell's support before being sent home.

RELATED: You’ve Never Seen Anything Like What Jonglissimo Just Did on the AGT Stage

"Standing in the darkness and understanding that the dream is finished at that point is really hard to accept. We just felt heartbroken," said Yevhenii Yemelianenko backstage, adding, "We decided that is not the finish of the story. That we need to see Simon again and prove him wrong...we really know how painful it is to go home. We need to prove ourselves this time."

The performers, who are also a married couple, revamped their Act to impress their biggest critic and rolled onto the stage ready to put their best skate forward.

How Stardust won over Simon and thrilled Sofía

"Well, we know each other," deadpanned Cowell when he saw Yemelianenko and Vlada Kamyshnikova on America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 5. Fellow Judge Mel B. asked if Cowell had previously offered the pair "constructive criticism," and they answered that yes, he was in fact very helpful with his critiques, before launching into their Act to show how much they'd improved.

Duo Stardust appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

From his expressions and comments, Cowell was not overly thrilled with the first part of their performance, which involved a lot of swinging from ropes attached to the ceiling. But as they went faster and their grips on one another became more tenuous and impressive, the audible gasps and screams from the audience — and from Mel B. and Judge Sofía Vergara — became impossible to ignore.

By the end, the pair were twirling through the air with spinning fireworks dazzling the audience. "I don’t want to take the credit for this," Cowell joked to laughter from everyone in the room, adding, "However, I do feel that with constructive, constructive criticism you can make a good Act a great Act; seriously, that was amazing."

Duo Stardust appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Vergara quickly shut his preening down, saying, "I really doubt that it was what Simon said that made you great. I think it was in you. I think you know what to do and maybe that day he was in a bad mood and maybe he didn’t like you because, for real, I think that was great. I could see moves that were difficult... that were special. I think you deserve this —" then slamming her hand on the Golden Buzzer for the first time this season!

RELATED: Who Is AGT’s Mastermind? What We Know About His True Identity

Mostly as a goof, Cowell continued to "take credit" for their buzzer, but everyone was happy for Stardust, and Vergara was elated to be able to give such a deserving comeback story the ultimate happy ending.