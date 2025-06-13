Shin Lim Blew Jimmy Fallon's Mind with This Insane Card Trick

The insanely talented Shin Lim won Season 13 of America's Got Talent in 2018, and the magician went on to win America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2020. Lim can now be seen daily in his show, Limitless, at the Palazzo Theater at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. But he still occasionally pops up to wow TV audiences once again and remind us all that, just maybe, magic really is real.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

For Halloween in October 2024, Lim appeared on The Tonight Show and shocked Jimmy Fallon with a series of card tricks that must be seen to be comprehended. "Jimmy, I don't think of this as a magic trick — think of this as a demonstration of skill," Lim told him.

He asked Fallon to provide his own deck of cards, meaning Lim had no access to the deck beforehand, and even his shuffling and dealing turned into tricks. One card turned into four, four cards turned into one, cards disappeared, and cards remained in Lim's hand after appearing to have been dealt.

RELATED: 7 Mind-Blowing Magic Acts AGT Fans Still Can't Get Over

He then randomly (?) dealt 10 perfect piles where the first pile had one, the second pile had two, the third had three and so on, and then when he asked Questlove to pick a card, the top card of every pile was all the same suit of Questlove's card. But Questlove's actual card, the 6 of Spades, was in Questlove's pocket.

Fallon's face at the end of the clip says it all: What the heck?

"That was fantastic," Fallon declared.

Magician Shin Lim and host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12, Episode 20. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Shin Lim has visited Jimmy Fallon several times since his AGT wins

Lim has appeared on The Tonight Show several times over the years. Fallon once found a missing card in his own pocket, and Lim once made a card burn up and disappear in Fallon's hand and reappear in pieces, with one piece stuck in Fallon's tie. You'd think he should run out of things to do with a deck of cards one of these days, but it hasn't happened yet.

RELATED: Shin Lim's Best Moments on AGT Will Blow Your Mind

Lim has also baffled Kelly Clarkson with a trick or two on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He even managed to confuse some of the world's most famous magicians when he appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us in 2015.

America's Got Talent returned for Season 20 on May 27, 2025 with host Terry Crews and judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B. The season is still in the audition phase, so stay tuned to find out if any new magicians get their big break on the NBC competition show!