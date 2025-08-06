There are more Golden Buzzers than ever for the milestone 20th season of America's Got Talent.

How a Brand New Golden Buzzer Twist Changes AGT as We Know It

Now that Auditions are over, the power to send Acts through the different rounds of America's Got Talent belongs not to the Judges but to the viewers, with voting taking place online after every Live Show Tuesday night, and the results being revealed on Wednesday.

But the Judges still get to send their favorite Acts through with a Golden Buzzer, and they just got one more. In addition to the Quarterfinal Golden Buzzers, which send Acts through straight to the Finals, allowing them to skip the vote and the Semifinals rounds, they also get one Semifinal Golden Buzzer, a brand-new addition just for Season 20!

But the Semifinal Golden Buzzer will be highly contested. Each Judge gets their own Quarterfinal Golden Buzzer, but there is just one Semifinal Golden Buzzer... will all four Judges have to agree in order to assign it? Will it be a mad dash to press the button? The show is live, and this is the first time in AGT history that this buzzer has been added, so anything could happen. Better tune in to find out.

When do AGT Live Shows start?

Now that the Top 44 have been revealed, America's Got Talent is ready for Live Shows. The first Live Show will air on Tuesday, August 19, with the Live Results Show airing the next day Wednesday, August 20.

Each new two-hour Quarterfinal episode will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c, and each new one-hour results show will air on Wednesdays at the same time, only on NBC.

AGT Season 20 Live Show schedule

Live Quarterfinals and Results : Tuesday and Wednesday from August 19 through September 10

: Tuesday and Wednesday from August 19 through September 10 Live Semifinal and Results: Tuesday, September 16 and Wednesday, September 17

Tuesday, September 16 and Wednesday, September 17 Final Round and Finale Results: Tuesday, September 23 and Wednesday, September 24

When is the AGT finale?

The Finale performances will air at 8/7c on Tuesday, September 23, with the Results at the same time the following evening, Wednesday, September 24, on NBC.

Season 20’s Top 44

How can I vote?

You can vote via the AGT app, NBC app, or online by visiting NBC.com/AGTVote. Voting opens at 5pm pacific on Tuesdays and ends at 4am pacific the following morning!