These Are the Top 44 Acts Headed to America's Got Talent Season 20's Live Shows

Learn the official results after nine rounds of Auditions this summer.

They came, they saw, and some of them even conquered. After nine nights of incredible Auditions, show-stopping Golden Buzzers, and more than a few "what on Earth?" moments that genuinely chocked the Judges, the 44 Acts selected to move on to the Live Quarter-Finals of Season 20 of America's Got Talent have been revealed.

Now it's up to the voters at home to decide who advances, getting one step closer to the $1 million prize and their own show in Las Vegas, not to mention the fame and glory that come with the AGT crown.

Did your favorite make the cut? Some of the buzziest of the season included Mike Munz, the bodybuilder with an incredible level of precise control over every muscle in his body. Then there was former Home Free singer Austin Brown, who was so determined to make it onto the show that he wouldn't take "no" for an answer, showing up days after his initial Audition to sing again, performing an original song. And don't forget Chuck Adams, whose Goo Goo Dolls cover made us hear the song in a brand new way.

Below, here's everything to know about the Top 44 Acts of AGT Season 20:

When do AGT Live Shows start? Now that the Top 44 have been revealed, America's Got Talent is ready for Live Shows... almost. Next week's episode will be a celebration of 20 Seasons of AGT, and the first Live Show will air on Tuesday, August 19, with the Live Results Show airing the next day Wednesday, August 20. Each new two-hour Quarterfinal episode will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c, and each new one-hour results show will air on Wednesdays at the same time, only on NBC.

How do AGT Live Shows work? There are four rounds of Quarterfinals, with 11 Acts in each round. The Judges can send one Act per round straight to the Finals with the Live Golden Buzzer, leaving the remaining 10 Acts to compete for votes on Tuesday nights. The three Acts with the highest number of votes them move forward to the Semifinals. At the Semifinals, the 12 Acts that won their respective votes compete again, and there is another round of voting, with the top 6 Acts moving on to the Finals. They'll join the four winners of the Live Golden Buzzers to form the Top 10 Finalists. RELATED: Here's the Youngest-Ever Recipient of a Golden Buzzer (AGT TRIVIA CHEAT SHEET) Of course, it wouldn't be AGT without a twist thrown in. During the September 17 results show, the Judges will have the option to choose three or four of the Semifinalist Acts who were sent packing to put up for an Instant Save, and America can vote on a wildcard option to become the 11th finalist.

AGT Season 20 Live Show schedule

Live Quarterfinals and Results : Tuesday and Wednesday from August 19 through September 10

: Tuesday and Wednesday from August 19 through September 10 Live Semifinal and Results: Tuesday, September 16 and Wednesday, September 17

Tuesday, September 16 and Wednesday, September 17 Final Round and Finale Results: Tuesday, September 23 and Wednesday, September 24

When is the AGT finale? The Finale performances will air at 8/7c on Tuesday, September 23, with the Results at the same time the following evening, Wednesday, September 24, on NBC.