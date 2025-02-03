AGT Season 20 Has a Premiere Date and a New Judge Lineup! (DETAILS)

America's Got Talent is returning soon for its landmark 20th season with a whole new crop of Acts!

Everyone from ventriloquists to dancers and all talents in between will compete for a coveted spot in the Live Final, once again providing incredible summer entertainment. Here's everything to know about the upcoming season in 2025.

When does AGT Season 20 premiere?

America’s Got Talent returns on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c. The Live Shows will begin Tuesday, August 19 at 8/7c, with results airing Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

“It’s absolutely brilliant to announce our 20th season of AGT. Over the years, we’ve seen amazing Acts and met truly incredible people. It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life, and I want to thank every Contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year, and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the Contestants this year,” Judge Simon Cowell said in a statement.

These are the AGT Season 20 Judges

After her most recent turn in Fantasy League, Melanie "Mel B" Brown is back for AGT Season 20 along with Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara. This means Heidi Klum will not return this summer. Terry Crews will return as the competition's enthusiastic Host.

Brown joined the AGT family for Seasons 8 through 13, then returned for America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2019.

All about AGT Season 20 Auditions in Pasadena

Wanna find out what Mel B thinks of your chops? Only one way to find out. Visi t www.AGTAuditions.com to submit a video or register for an opportunity to audition online live or in-person. Mandel will host a comedy showcase on Thursday, February 6 at The Ice House in Pasadena, California, and finalist Sofie Dossi will host virtual auditions on Tuesday, February 25. There will be an open call on Monday, March 10 at the Pasadena Civic Center.

"I would say for anyone who's wanting to be on the show, expect to be stretched and pushed to your max potential," Season 16 champion Dustin Tavella told NBC Insider. "I always tell people to go on, have a blast, and be yourself. Just be ready to learn and soak up as much as you can. Because this is an experience that you're never 'gonna forget."