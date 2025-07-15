Every Act That Got a “Yes” or “X” During AGT 2025 Episode 7 Auditions (RECAP)

Here are all of the Acts that competed iin the seventh round of Auditions.

Season 20 of America's Got Talent has been full of surprises, and Episode 7 was no exception, with one Act finding out she'd be auditioning that very day. From a fan-demanded Golden Buzzer to a death-defying aerial stunt duo, dancers who divided the Judges and a viral band, there was something for everyone.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

But before the Auditions could begin, the Judges made their entrances to kooky theme music, including a funereal dirge, a prank set up seemingly by Simon Cowell (he chose Mariah Carey's "Hero" as his own walk-on song, of course), which Mel B. got back at him for by pressing all four X buzzers.

RELATED: America’s Got Talent 2025 Schedule: When to Watch in July

Check out all of the night's talents below.

AGT Season 20, Episode 7 Auditions

GRV

GRV appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Judge’s Vote: Yes

A dance team made up of everyday people — nurses, engineers — the group brought plenty of energy and rhythm to their performance, but didn't impress Howie Mandel, who buzzed the Act and was surprised to see Mel B. standing. "This is Season 20. This needs to be bigger, better than we've ever had on this stage," he said, comparing them unfavorably to the Brent Street dancers.

Fortunately for GRV, Mandel was on his own with that opinion. "I think he's out of his mind for a start," said Mel B. "There's so much originality in that." Added Sofía Vergara, "You guys have so much potential...it was spectacular." Cowell agreed, saying, "I saw and felt the energy and the dedication. Yes."

Jessica Sanchez

Jessica Sanchez appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Judge’s Vote: Sofía's Golden Buzzer!

29-year-old Jessica Sanchez first appeared on the AGT stage two decades prior, when she competed on the very first season of AGT as a singer. Of course, she's had some growing up to do in the intervening years. "I know exactly who I am and what I want," she told the Judges. Now married and pregnant, she belted out Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" and blew the audience away.

"I'm speechless. You've got the voice of a bloody angel. Beautiful. I'm lost for words," Mel B. told her. Added Vergara, "I think something very special happened on this stage for you. You're so beautiful, you're so ready to do this. This was a special moment and I think that you deserve this..." as she his the golden buzzer!

Andy Star

Andy Star appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Drag

Judge’s Vote: No

There was a bit of confusion from the Judges as Simon Cowell thought Star, dressed as a green fairy and lip-syncing to "Holding Out For A Hero," was supposed to be Shrek from Shrek. Instead, he seemed to be paying homage to the fairy godmother from Shrek 2. In any case, it wasn't much of a talent, and Star was quickly buzzed off.

Jonathan Arons

Jonathan Arons appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Trombone

Judge’s Vote: No

A trombone player from a band hoping to make the leap to frontman played Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie" and danced with plenty of gusto, but neither his musicality nor his dance ability impressed.

Anna Wilson

Anna Wilson appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Judge’s Vote: Yes

The biggest surprise of the night! Anna was sitting in the audience with her mother Kerry, believing that they were there for a VIP experience as fans. But 21-year-old Anna, an aspiring singer, got the shock of a lifetime when Kerry left her seat to go to the "bathroom" and walked onto the stage, inviting Anna to come up and audition. After the Judges game her a few minutes to prepare, Anna took the stage and began to sing "Make You Feel My Love" in a softly quivering vibrato.

RELATED: Trust Us, You Have Never Ever Seen a Bodybuilder Like AGT's Mike Munz

Simon Cowell stopped her, calling the song boring and asking her to start over with something a bit more personality-forward. She then sang Maren Morris's "My Church" and secured three Yeses!

Xi'An Ballet

Xi'An Acrobatic Troupe appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Ballet

Judge’s Vote: Yes

As two dancers dressed in Swan Lake outfits took the stage, Cowell muttered "oh, God," openly admitting that he finds ballet boring. But as the female dancer stood en pointe on her male partner's shoulder, he was as rapt as anyone. "You made ballet interesting, I've never seen anything like this," he said. "You need to be on the biggest stage in the world, and he has great legs," Vergara added.

Duo Sirca Marea

Duo Stardust appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Aerial acrobatics

Judge’s Vote: Yes

This married couple from Barcelona absolutely blew the Judges away with their hand-to-hand stunts from a ledge suspended high above the stage, flipping and swinging around in a series of moves that, as Mandel pointed out, would each have been a show-stopper for any other aerial duo. "I wish I had a golden thing to give you. I think that’s one of the best aerial acts that Ive seen on AGT in the time that I've been here," added Vergara. Cowell assured them that they have what it takes to be the best in the world at what they do.

Crash Adams

Crash Adams appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Judge’s Vote: Yes

A two-man band made up of best friends from birth, Crash Adams are already an online sensation ready to take their career to the next level. They performed their crowd-pleasing original song "Optimist" which Mel B. called "very catchy," and Mandel agreed, saying, "that was amazing! That was a hit song, you have great stage presence."

RELATED: Terry Crews Is So Sweet Blowing a Kiss to His Wife on the AGT Stage (VIDEO)

Sandra Risser

Sandra Risser on America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comic

Judge’s Vote: Yes

83-year-old Sandra wants to be the first comic to win AGT, and with her hilarious set comparing shopping to sex, she's already well on her way, especially with a huge vote of confidence from established comedian Howie Mandel! A "naughty" firecracker who is pursuing her dream after a career in the corporate world, Sandra proves that dreams don't have deadlines, and she's definitely one of the most memorable Acts of the season.

The BoykinZ

The Boykinz appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Judge’s Vote: Terry's Golden Buzzer!

These four Gen Z sisters mix pop, hip-hop and Country to create a dance and harmony singing performance that has to be witnessed to be understood. They are like Destiny's Child meets cowgirls in the best way possible, and the entire audience simply demanded that they be given a golden buzzer, so much so that Host Terry Crews came down from the stage and smashed the button!