Every Act That Got a “Yes” or “X” During AGT 20, Episode 6 Auditions (RECAP)

It didn't seem possible, but somehow Season 20 of America's Got Talent just keeps getting better! The sixth episode of Auditions brought the tears, the laughter, and the scream-inducing spectacle that had the Judges jumping out of their seats and the audience roaring.

It was another hot auditorium and a loud audience, and a couple of returning Acts who'd previously competed on other versions of the show and been eliminated, looking for a chance at redemption. Another young performer is such a guitar prodigy, you won't believe the ease with which he shreds.

Check out all of the incredible and unexpected talents below.

AGT Season 20, Episode 6 Auditions

Anna Saranina

Anna Saranina auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Crossbow

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Formerly one half of the "danger" stunt team Deadly Games, Saranina was always the one being shot at (or thrown at) by her husband and partner. They've since separated as both performers and spouses, and after making ends meet by taking odd jobs, her young daughter pushed her to get back on stage, where she and an assistant performed impressive and terrifying crossbow stunts.

"You’re like the ultimate girl power," Judge Mel B. told the single mom, who went on to shoot a crossbow at Judge Simon Cowell after he told her that her act needed to be sped up.

Bay Melnick Virgolino

Bay Melnick Virgolino auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Judge’s Vote: Yes

At just 10 years old, Virgolino is clearly a guitar prodigy, absolutely shredding his way through Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way."

"I think Lenny Kravitz would be so proud of you, literally. You got so into it and did all those riffs. I felt it," Mel B. told the excited middle schooler. "There’s no question. I don’t have to say anything. This audience just said it. You are amazing. You are memorable. You are a rock star," added Howie Mandel. Sofía Vergara agreed, telling him, "you are one of the coolest kids I have ever met. You are a little mini tiny superstar."

Travis Horn

Travis Horn auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Balancing tricks

Judge’s Vote: No

The Vegas native bragged backstage that he was the Bob Ross of his element, then told the crowd that he would put on a Greatest Showman-like spectacle, which turned out to be balancing on weights and other gym equipment. While impressive, it wasn't necessarily that interesting to watch, and barely counted as a talent. He got Xs from Mandel, Vergara and Cowell and was swiftly sent packing.

Mike Munz

Mike Munz auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Muscle control

Judge’s Vote: Yes

If you've ever seen Host Terry Crews flex his pecs, well, picture that amplified to the nth degree. Self-described introvert Munz, a trainer by day, ripped off his sweater to reveal that he was not, as Cowell had predicted, a "pencil," but ripped and muscular, and able to engage his muscles in such a way that it looks like they are almost dancing. It was both bizarre and totally unique. "That's a whole 'nother level," said Crews, noting the Judges' dropped jaws.

Austin Brown

Austin Brown auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Three days after his performance of "When A Man Loves A Woman" failed to get him to the next round of the competition, Brown returned, determined not to go back to Nashville until the Judges had heard the absolute best he had to offer. Instead of performing the kind of love ballad he thought they wanted, this time he sang an original — and the risk absolutely paid off. The singer's inspiring ballad about overcoming obstacles earned him four Yeses, proving that dedication truly pays off.

Adam Boreland

Adam Boreland auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Judge’s Vote: No

A fast food worker from Florida, Boreland had a lot of energy and an impressive amount of height as he leapt his way across the stage dancing to the Spice Girls' "Stop," but Cowell and Mandel gave him the X as it became clear that he really didn't have much of a routine. He gamely sashayed away.

EDT Dance Team

EDT Dance Team auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Combining gymnastics, dance, and cheer-style choreography into a high-energy performance full of kicks and flips, the EDT dance team from New Orleans had so much energy! "It was spectacular," raved Vergara. "That is as good as it is gonna get…a lot of the younger Acts are coming in with a real determination this year, which is fantastic for your life," added Cowell.

Gina Bellina & Liliana

Gina Bellina and Liliana auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Judge’s Vote: Yes

It was a bittersweet moment for Liliana and her grandmother Gina, who'd raised her all her life. Liliana signed the pair up for the show behind her grandmother's back, hoping to show the world Gina's songwriting, declaring, "It's Gina's time." But Cowell stopped their performance of Gina's lovely original song after just a few bars, hoping to hear Liliana's singing voice instead, and it was her delivery that ended up getting the three requisite Yes votes from the Judges.

Yuriyan Retriever

Yuriyan Retriever auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedy

Judge’s Vote: No

Japanese performer Yuriyan was sent home from AGT Season 13, but thinks she cracked the code on what American audiences want: Animals. So she performs the Air Hamster Show, doing tricks with a hamster made of air. It's...incredibly silly, but her commitment makes it very funny. Listen, Howie Mandel is a professional comedian, and he thought it was hysterical, and once Mel B. realized it was supposed to be a joke, she took her X back. It wasn't enough to make it to the next round, but don't say she has no talent!

Birmingham Youth Choir

The Birmingham Youth Choir auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Judge’s Vote: Simon's Golden Buzzer!

A youth choir from the historic 16th street church in Birmingham, Alabama where a bombing brought greater awareness to the American Civil Rights movement, the group decided to compete on AGT in order to bring more positivity and honor to their city, which still has a rich culture and a vibrant community.

Singing "Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee," the group absolutely brought the house down with their harmonies, infectious energy and soaring vocals. Before another Judge could get a word in, Cowell told them, "I could see and hear how much work went into this. Every single one of you played a perfect part. We had lead vocals, we had emotion, and I am so honored that you would come here on our twentieth anniversary. And in return I want to give you something," smacking that big Golden Buzzer!

GENDAI

Gendai auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Laser Dance

Judge’s Vote: Yes

As Mandel pointed out, it may be hard for audiences at home to truly appreciate the three-dimensional laser light show this Japanese artist created, but in person, it was truly spectacular, involving perfectly synchronized laser lights, dance movements and sound effects. Gendai says his goal is to perform in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Opening Ceremonies, and honestly, we can totally see that being the kind of spectacle that would work in that context.