Every Act That Got a "Yes" Or "X" on Night 8 Of AGT Season 20 Auditions (RECAP)

With only one Golden Buzzer left to push (Judge Howie Mandel's second) it was understandably a tense day of Auditions during the eighth round of America's Got Talent Season 20 Auditions. But no one could have guessed it would go this crazy.

Some Acts were wild, some were bizarre, and others were completely unpredictable. The day got going with weight-lifting influencers who scared Judges Sofía Vergara and Mel B. half to death and ended with a chicken dance, but not the one you're thinking of.

In between, Judge Simon Cowell busted a gut laughing at a stand-up comic who never stood up, and Host Terry Crews got in on the action, lending a suggestion to a freestyle rapper who totally impressed. Here's a recap of all the action that went down.

AGT Season 20, Episode 8 Auditions

Scott and Darren

Darien Johnson & Scott Mathison appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Weights

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Two weight-lifting influencers in Hollywood decided to team up for stunts that quickly went viral and realized they'd struck gold with their Act, which combined feats of agility and strength, like tossing barbells across great distances, and even over the heads of Vergara and Mel!

Mandel praised their high-energy routine, which will inspire "people to be in shape," and Host Terry Crews, himself no stranger to the gym, added, "people have no idea how hard this is. These are my guys right here."

Silas Luke Jones

Silas Luke Jones appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Guitar

Judge’s Vote: Yes

The 18-year-old from Homer, Alaska, created otherworldly sounds on his guitar, using reverb, loops and percussion to become a one-man rock band. "What an audition" raved Vergara. "Are you okay? That was insane and so surprising. You became a rockstar in front of our eyes."

All the Judges were excited to see such a unique sound come out of such a humble, nice kid, and quickly gave him four Yes votes.

Unreal

Unreal appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Judge’s Vote: Yes

After being inspired by the Bollywood routines they saw on TV, these dancers from Jaipur, India, dedicated themselves to dance, despite a lack of support from their families. The group has been together since 2018 and preparing for AGT for five years, and the hard work showed, as their intricate piece, full of optical illusions involving "dismembered" body parts, shocked and thrilled all who saw it. Crews called the performance "one of the most amazing things I've ever seen."

"I'm slightly speechless if I'm being honest with you. I just thought it was so creative, brilliant, scary, and I could tell how much work you must have put into this," said Cowell. Added Mandel, "even the fact that you have an interpreter doing absolutely nothing…you deserve absolutely everything…you deserve to be on the show this season…you deserve to be taken all the way!" as he leaned forward...to hit the Golden Buzzer!

Evelyn Errante

Evelyn Errante appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Judge’s Vote: Yes

13-year-old singer Evelyn dreams of making it to Broadway, and she's one step closer after belting out "Defying Gravity" from Wicked on America's Got Talent. "You are perfect for what you want to do, it was very beautiful," said Vergara, noting the audience's applause. While Mandel couldn't get over his distaste for musical theater, Cowell admitted that, despite also disliking the song, Errante had guts, and along with Mel B. gave her the requisite Yes votes to send her through.

Tej, Ibhan & Lars

Tej, Ibhan & Lars appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Inventors

Judge’s Vote: Yes

A rarity for AGT, this act turned four buzzers into a Yes vote when the Judges realized they weren't stupidly boring but stupidly brilliant! The three friends threw fruit from long distances into a blender attached to a helmet on one of their heads, then used the other part of the blender (also attached to another helmet) to make a smoothie, which Cowell then drank. AKA The Human Blender.

They promised to become The Human Piñata if they made it to the next round, so stay tuned for that.

The Jet Boys

The Jet Boys appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dancer-Singers

Judge’s Vote: Yes

They introduced themselves as dancers...if only they'd stuck with that! While the moves were impeccable, the vocals were not, and while some of the Judges were hesitant to give this boy band a Yes thanks to their iffy singing, their dancing was strong enough to make up for it.

Dewayne "Insane Wayne" Jackson

Dewayne Jackson appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedian

Judge’s Vote: Yes

The Stockton, California native grew up in a two-bedroom house filled with seven people and learned to support himself as a barber, but now pursues his passion for stand-up comedy. But most of his material is about his life as a wheelchair user. It has way more benefits than you might think, and his set about why women should date men in wheelchairs brought smiles to all the Judges' faces.

"You are amazing, memorable, likable, and real" said Mandel.

Richard and Carlene

Rich and Carlene appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Competitive eating

Judge’s Vote: No

This long-married couple met outside a hoedown in 1970 and have been inseparable ever since. They're also AGT super-fans, taping the show every week back to the VHS days. Unfortunately, their Act, of racing one another through eating a series of snacks, is less a talent and more of an amusing game. "Brought back a lot of memories there. The first time I ever took Mel out for dinner," quipped Cowell.

"No, in the most loving way," Mandel told the sweet pair, a sentiment all the Judges shared.

Chris Turner

Chris Turner appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Freestyle rap

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Originally from Manchester, England, Turner just became an American citizen, so what better time to audition for America's biggest talent contest? The freestyle rapper got five totally random suggestions from the Judges and Crews and incorporated them flawlessly into a rap that rhymed and, most impressively, made sense, something that, as Mandel pointed out, no one had yet done in twenty seasons of the show!

Kseniia Angel

Act: Rapper

Judge’s Vote: No

The rapper had plenty of attitude but little talent and was buzzed almost immediately.

Campus Univers

Act: Stunts

Judge’s Vote: Yes

The performers acted out a quick hostage and rescue scenario that looked like something out of an action movie and had the Judges and audience on the edge of their seats as our heroes propelled down from ropes and beat the bad guys up with folding chairs and flying kicks and flips.

Andy "Wigman" Yu

Andy appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Fashion/Dance

Judge’s Vote: No

A former construction worker who became a stylist after discovering his passion for fashion, Andy had a series of hairpieces attached to his pants, which he showed off while he danced and lip-synced. Unfortunately it was just too weird to inspire any reaction other than Vergara's buzzer.

Alexa Morales

Alexa Morales appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Judge’s Vote: No

After Morales introduced herself as a Grammy-winning member of a Salsa orchestra in which she sang, the Judges had high hopes for her Act. However, when she re-emerged on stage in a head-to-toe fur suit carrying a keytar and began to sing about being a were-fox in the forest, she was quickly buzzed, even before she got to her scat solo.

Goldie Hen

Goldie Hen appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Hula hoop

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Just a small-town chicken with a big dream of hula hooping on stage! It was somehow both impressive and hilarious, and Cowell couldn't stop laughing. After a long day of Auditions, all the Judges were happy to see Goldie do her thing, which included popping out a couple golden eggs.