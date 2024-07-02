Every Act That Auditioned for AGT 2024 In Episode 5 (RECAP)

Things got off to a slow start in the fifth episode of America’s Got Talent Season 19 as a slew of Acts failed to impress the Judges and the crowd at the top of the show. However, once things kicked into full gear, as they always do on AGT, it was off to the races with some brand new soon-to-be-star talent.

As AGT fans know, even some of the ill-fated Acts who take the stage — only to get the dreaded quadruple “X” from the Judges — are often still entertaining. However, that doesn’t mean Episode 5 didn’t have a handful of Acts we’re likely to still be talking about many years from now.

So, to help ensure you didn’t miss the next big thing on AGT, below is a recap of all the Acts that performed on July 2.

Owl Man

Owl Man appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Novelty Singer

Judges Vote: No

Who? Owl Man, that’s who. This Act took the stage dressed in a makeshift owl costume where he continued to shout his signature catchphrase “who!” to the crowd, who didn’t quite pick up what he was putting down. Eventually, he launched into his son “Who Let the Dogs Out” (get it?). Unfortunately, it was clear from the get-go that the Judges weren’t into it and he very quickly got 4 Xs from them and exited the stage shouting “who” while the crowd booed.

A.merica’s G.olden T.iger

A.merica's G.olden T.iger appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Novelty Comedian

Judges Vote: No

Sadly, the hits didn’t keep coming. When the Judges saw a carpet go down, they assumed an animal Act was coming up and were disappointed to see a prop comedian in a tiger costume perform standup with a seemingly quiet lion tamer (not tiger tamer) standing by. A few jokes in, Sofia Vergara wasn’t amused, and she started a domino effect that led to four X votes.

Goat Vs. Fish

Goat vs Fish appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Niche Comedy

Judges Vote: No

There’s no sugarcoating it: This one was tough. Sofia hit her X before the Act even started when he declared he was “Goat vs. Fish.” When he finally began his audition with a guitar and a pretty simple song about goats battling fish, it didn’t take long before the rest of the Judges realized what was for sale and weren’t buying it.

TT Brothers

The TT Brothers appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedy Duo

Judges Vote: Yes

At long last, coming in hot to save the episode was the TT Brothers. The Japanese duo took the stage just as the Judges were wondering if the entire episode was going to be a dud and didn’t inspire much confidence given their first impression. However, while being interviewed by Howie Mandel, they started getting laughs, which continued as they performed a series of bizarre sketches that helped them win over the crowd despite how strange their T-based Act was.

Oscar Stembridge

Oscar Stembridge appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Judges Vote: Yes

This teen singer may be young, but his lyrics demonstrate wisdom beyond his years. After giving viewers a brief tour of his humble and quiet hometown overseas, he discussed how he writes songs about issues he feels need to be talked about. With one last hug from his mom, he took the stage and seemed completely undaunted by the massive crowd. Singing his original song “What If,” he had the crowd cheering (particularly the young ladies) and the Judges awestruck by his performance before sending him to the next round with ease.

Sebastian & Sonia

Sebastian & Sonia appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Ariel Performance

Judges Vote: Yes

People love a dangerous Act, and when you add a love story to it, it’s a recipe for something special on the AGT Stage. Their arial Act had Sofia Vergara screaming in her seat worrying something bad would happen to then. Although it seemed like something went insurmountably wrong, the duo recovered and made left the crowd with something amazing to remember heading into the next round.

Bboy Nana

Bboy Nana appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dancer

Judges Vote: Yes

At just 9 years old, this youngster has moves that’ll rival any other b-boy in the game. Although his time on the stage was quick, he spun on his head and did flips that had all the Judges commenting on his immense talent at such a young age.

Jollux

Jollux appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Beatboxing

Judges Vote: Yes

Another quick performance that left a major impact on the AGT stage was the incredible beatboxing work of Jollux, who tailored a performance directly at his fellow Columbian star, Sofia Vergara, who was busting a move in her seat before giving him his fourth and final “Yes” vote sending him into the next round.

Boss Baby Brody

Boss Baby Brody onstage during Americas Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Judges Vote: Yes

This youngster came to the show in 2020, but didn’t make it on stage. He’s little now and was even younger at the time so one can understand that he got a little sleepy and didn’t make it to the stage. However, now he’s back, he’s 8, and he was ready to bust a move. Not only was he adorable on stage, but his moves were impeccable and he proved that his dream of going to Broadway is not only attainable but likely.

Attraction Juniors

Attraction Juniors appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Shadow Performance

Judges Vote: Yes

The beauty of AGT is showing people talents that you wouldn’t think would be traditionally fun to watch on a big stage. However, shadow theater group Attraction Juniors proved that out-of-the-box thinking can lead to something visually incredible. Singing along to Taylor Swift’s “The Lucky One” the family used their shadows to tell a story as well as sculpt large shadow constructs like animals and faces crying that delighted and delighted the crowd.

Erica Rhodes

Erica Rhodes appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedian

Judges Vote: Yes

Some of the best standup comedians in the world have hit the AGT stage, even though one has never taken home the grand prize. However, Season 19 may be where all that changes. Erica Rhodes took the stage a little nervous, which she confessed was surprising to her. However, her Act spoke for itself as her jokes were smart and delivered well despite her nerves. From her first joke about dressing for the job she wants (attainable trophy wife) the crowd was on her side and remained that way throughout her hilarious set.

Menudo

Menudo appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Boy Band

Judges Vote: Yes

Following in the footsteps of the boy band Menudo that came before them, this new generation of young heartthrobs was hoping to use the AGT stage to reach new heights all their own. After a brief correction from Simon Cowell (who knows a thing or two about boy bands), the group rocked the house with a very memorable performance that sent them through to the next round with some high expectations.

Young-Min

Young-Min appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

Judges Vote: Yes

From the moment he took the stage, this magician had an air of mystery about him that worked very well for the AGT stage. People were initially puzzled when sand seemed to be a core element of his performance, but when Young-Min started manipulating it right in front of everyone’s eyes, it became clear his Act had a unique hook that set him apart from the other magical talent on the AGT Stage.

Connett Croghan

Connett Croghan appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Jump Rope

Judges Vote: No

People can do some amazing things with jump ropes these days, but the Judges were skeptical of this clearly nervous fitness Act. When he began, what we hoped would be a slew of trick moves ended up being just some ordinary jump roping that had all four Judges slamming their X buttons.

Chris Wilson

Chris Wilson appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedy “Magician”

Judges Vote: No

Sometimes, Acts are trying for their rightful spot as the winner or even seeking the exposure that comes with being on the AGT stage… That was maybe not the case for Chris Wilson, who seemed like he was just on stage for the love of the game and to delight the crowd with his somewhat rude performance. Billing himself as a magician, he began with all the trappings of a curious and mysterious illusionist before making it clear all of his “tricks” were just elaborate excuses to flip everyone the bird. While everyone took it in good humor, it was not an Act that will be getting a follow-up.

Pranysqa Mishra

Pranysqa Mishra onstage during America's Got Talent Episode 1905. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Judges Vote: Heidi Golden Buzzer

Heidi Klum professed several times throughout this episode that this is the season of talented kids. She put her money where her mouth is with her Golden Buzzer when this incredibly gifted youngster took the stage and blew the crowd away with a vocal performance well beyond her years. You simply need to hear it to believe it and understand why Heidi gave her the one and only Golden Buzzer of the night.

Catch new episodes of America's Got Talent Tuesdays on NBC. Catch up on past episodes on Peacock.