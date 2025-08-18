AGT's Richard Goodall Found & Met His Biological Father for the 1st Time: "Amazing"

It was a meeting 55 years in the making for the America's Got Talent winner.

Richard Goodall just met his father for the very first time.

In an August 10 Instagram post, the America's Got Talent Season 19 winner shared the news alongside a photo of the two of them. Although the famous singing janitor didn't divulge all the details from their first-ever meeting, the smiles on the faces of both men say it all.

"My friends, I'd like to introduce an amazing man; his name is Hubert," Goodall wrote on IG. "Thanks to ancestry and Angie I found my biological father. He is a retired K9 police officer in Indy not to mention a retired army veteran. He has no children so you can imagine his shock to find out after all these years? He has a son. While I can't tell you the whole story, but he wasn't even told I existed."

Goodall gave a shout-out to his wife, Angie, who helped him track down his biological father.

"A huge thank you to my Angie," the 55-year-old continued. "Had it not been for her I wouldn't have tried to look."

Goodall lives in Terre Haute, Indiana.

When did Richard Goodall get married?

Goodall announced he had tied the knot with Angie Vanoven on September 18 in a Facebook update — just a few days before he was declared the winner of AGT Season 19.

"As of 3pm pacific time Angie and I are now Richard and Angela VanGoodall!" Goodall wrote alongside a breathtaking close-up photo of the newly-married couple's hands — sporting their new wedding bands, of course.

The next day, Goodall shared more photos of their wedding to social media along with another super-sweet caption.

"An amazing night, day, and night last night married to my love with my AGT family attending, and we got the pleasure of eating in Malibu on the beach at Moonshadows! So blessed and eternally grateful," he wrote.

Richard Goodall performs on AGT's special ahead of the Season 20 Live Shows

Los Osos High School and Richard Goodall appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 9A "AGT 20th Birthday Party". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Goodall was one of many alums who returned to perform during the August 12th AGT 20th Birthday Party special — currently available to stream on Peacock. Goodall once again stole the show (as he always does) with a cover of Survivor's 1982 hit, "Eye of the Tiger."

The AGT Season 20 Live Shows kick off on Tuesday, August 19 — here's everything fans need to know.