Simon Compares This All Boys Choir to a Broadway Show After "Powerful" AGT Audition

Is someone chopping onions in here or is it just the sheer inspiration of the boys of Leo High School? The all-male Catholic private school on the South Side of Chicago sent 22 students to the third night of Auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent. And they lit up the stage with their unique take on what a choir could be.

In matching orange jerseys, the boys were full of excitement and pride. Asked what they would do with their potential winnings — the AGT champion gets a $1 million prize — they promised to spend it on their college educations, and Simon Cowell quickly calculated that that amounted to roughly $48,000 each. Not a bad chunk of money. When Mel B. asked if there was anything the Judges should know about the group before they performed, one of the boys answered simply, "We great."

Led by choir director LaDonna Hill, they launched into their performance and proved their assessment correct.

What song did the Leo High School choir perform?

Leo High School Choir appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 3 "Auditions" . Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

For their Audition, the Leo High School choir stomp-clapped their way through "Born For This" by The Score, an empowering pump-up song that'll get your heart racing. It was so perfect for the group that Judge Mel B. thought it was original, telling them, "I felt like that was your song and you were singing it from the heart."

The track is about coming together for a larger purpose. "To me it was men with a mission with sensitivity, it was beautiful," observed Sofía Vergara.

"These young men are amazing. They’ve never had music experience. We take whoever desires to sing. I'm extremely proud of them," commented their director, prompting all of the boys to shout, "We love you, Miss Hill!"

Cowell was equally impressed, telling the choir, "I can imagine this as a Broadway show. It was so powerful what you just did. The song was brilliant. The arrangement was amazing. The performance was incredible. And it was really worth your while...by the way, I love the choreography as well. And the friendship!"

Howie Mandel put it simply, saying, "I loved it. I wanna give you your first Yes." Three more Yeses later, the Leo High School choir was off to the next stage of the competition! They really were born for this.