How Andrea and Her Backside Broke a Hula Hooping Guinness World Record on AGT

The historic 20th season of America’s Got Talent continues to prove that just when you think you’ve seen it all, you realize you haven’t seen anything yet.

While the June 24 episode of AGT Season 20 had plenty of highlights — who could’ve predicted seeing Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval perform on stage with his band… and crushing it? — one Act stands out for its sheer impressiveness. It’s not often that a Guinness World Record attempt plays out on the AGT stage, but in the fifth Audition episode of Season 20, that’s exactly what transpired.

On this fateful night, the world was introduced to Andrea, a hula hooper with a dream — and a backside that would make it all possible.

Shortly after the California scientist took the stage, she explained her intention to break a world record, and on cue, Andrea was then joined by an official representative from the Guinness World Records who revealed the attempt:

Andrea would be going for the world record in “Longest Duration Hula Hooping Around the Bum,” which stood at one hour and one second.

Andrea appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

And guess what? For the next hour, that’s exactly what went down. While many AGT Acts are short bursts — usually lasting for just a few minutes — of impressive talent, Andrea’s hula hooping stands out for its longevity. She performed on the iconic stage for a long time!

Not only did Andrea become the new world record holder, but she also blew past the previous mark, hula hooping around her bum for one hour, 15 minutes, and six seconds.

“If you were to come back, what else can you do?” asked Howie Mandel.

Andrea was all-too-prepared for that question.

“I guess my butt is kind of the tip of the iceberg as to what I can do,” she said. “Because I like to surprise.”

With that, she began hula hooping again — this time utilizing her chest, showing that Andrea is capable of using any part of her body to realize her hooping dreams!

Nobody was more blown away than Host Terry Crews, who looked like he literally couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Andrea appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

When do the AGT Live Shows start?

Now that the Top 44 have been revealed, AGT fans are more than ready for the Live Shows to begin.

The first Live Show will air on Tuesday, August 19, with the Live Results Show airing the next day, Wednesday, August 20.

Every new two-hour Quarterfinal episode will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c, and each new one-hour results show will air on Wednesdays at the same time — only on NBC. If you thought Season 20 was unpredictable — just wait and see what these Acts have up their sleeves as the Live Shows kick off.