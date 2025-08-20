[SPOILER] Nabbed AGT's 1st Live Golden Buzzer Of 2025: "I'm Ready to Get Down"

Sofia Vergara was the first Judge to use her Golden Buzzer during Season 20's first round of Live Quarterfinals.

Since stepping onto the America's Got Talent stage with his original song "Back of My Truck," Steve Ray Ladson has been one to watch on Season 20, a confident and talented musician with a unique sound he calls Blackgrass Brothercana. After a successful Audition, he returned for the first night of Live Quarterfinals with another original, "Boots Like Mine," and let's just say, he smashed it.

"Boots Like Mine" is a funky and upbeat ode to self-expression with the catchy hook, "Ain't nobody got boots like mine, Square toe leather crocodile top of the line," that had the whole crowd dancing. By the end of the song, everyone was standing up except Sofía Vergara, who clearly didn't want to leave the desk, and it immediately became clear why.

"Steve, I mean, you are a superstar," she told the singer. (She was so taken with his talent at his Audition that fellow Judge Mel B. accused her of having a crush on him.)

"But to be honest I didn’t like this song," she continued, quickly adding, "I loved it!" and then smashed the Live Golden Buzzer, making Ladson the first Act to nab a spot in the Season 20 Finals.

Steve Ray Ladson and Sofia Vergara appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Reflecting on the moment to Host Terry Crews, Ladson marveled, "I feel good… I’m ready to go get down."

Steve Ray Ladson's unique sound got him a Golden Buzzer

It's clear why he's connecting with not just Vergara, but everyone who hears his music: Ladson has the unique ability to combine Country, Bluegrass, Blues, and Funk music to create something that really gets people dancing.

As one YouTube commenter wrote, "What a tremendous original song by Steve! He's modern but with a voice capable of old time blues and country!"

Steve Ray Ladson appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Added another, "I'm not a country music fan but I am now because of this new country line of music he created. Country- soul with a lot of funk. I love it."

He does make that banjo boogie.

Steve Ray Ladson during America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Ladson can play 10 different instruments, including guitar, electric bass, banjo, keyboards, drum kit, and harmonica. He grew up riding horses and participating in rodeos, and all of his material is wholly original and based on his upbringing and experiences. Can't wait to see more of it in the Finals!