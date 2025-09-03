The third round of America's Got Talent's Quarterfinals made way for the executive producer to pick his second Golden Buzzer of the season.

Olé, indeed! Fan favorite Act Micah Palace, whose journey from ironing board DJ to Spanglish-rap cutie won him a legion of supporters after his Audition, returned for the Quarterfinals of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, September 2. He used his stage time to pay tribute to the most popular sport in the world: soccer.

Performing the original song "Rodeo," Palace rapped about the "cleats on my feet" in front of a sea of American and Argentinian flags. He also combined hip-hop and country, with fun style touches to his outfit like a blue bandana and shiny fringe on his pants. The bilingual TikTok star even did a backflip to show his enthusiasm, and got a standing ovation from Howie Mandel.

"I'm on my feet because I love it. You check so many boxes. I can see you playing festivals," Mandel told Palace. Judge Sofía Vergara saw him in an even bigger venue, adding, "I thought that you were amazing. The song was great. I do think that this could work for the World Cup definitely."

Micah Palace during America’s Got Talent Season 20 Episode 14. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How Micah Palace confused Mel B., but got Simon's Golden Buzzer

In typical Mel B. fashion, her criticism was as confusing as it was constructive as it was catchy: "It went viral, I get it, I think you have great energy, but I don’t get it but I do get it if you know what I mean." Do we? Well, Judge Simon Cowell did.

"I do get it, actually. I think that was such a clever song. The World Cup’s coming, maybe that should be the anthem," he told Palace, asking, "What color is the World Cup?" to which Palace answered, "It's gold," prompting Cowell to respond simply, "okay," and press the Golden Buzzer, sending the young artist straight to the Finals!

Micah Palace and Terry Crews during America’s Got Talent Season 20 Episode 14. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

When is the World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup is international soccer's (football) biggest event and is held every four years. The next tournament will take place during June and July 2026 on NBC, with the final match being held in New Jersey. Coldplay is set to perform a halftime show.

You'll see Micah Palace again during the Live Finals

Since his Golden Buzzer status allows him to skip the Semifinal performances, you'll see Micah Palace again on Tuesday, September 23, when the Finalist Acts show off their stuff one last time. Voting opens at 6 p.m. ET. And on Wednesday, September 24, we find out who takes home the $1 million grand prize and the title of winner of America's Got Talent Season 20!