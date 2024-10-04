Season 19 runner-ups Roni Sagi and her dog, Rhythm, never fail to impress with their intricate routines.

Rhythm the Dog's Emotional Dance to "Scars To Your Beautiful" Is So Unbelievable

Rhythm may be a dog, but his dancing is much more than a trick. Together with his trainer Roni Sagi, he wowed the America's Got Talent Judges at the Finals, performing a spirited routine to "Scars To Your Beautiful" by Alessia Cara. The Act even earned the duo second place for Season 19!

Everyone loved Roni and Rhythm's Finals dance

Their uplifting duet had the audience on its feet, and the Judges table was just as impressed.

"In my opinion, that was perfection," said Judge Simon Cowell. "I’ve been doing this a long time but I have never seen an Act like this as good as this. We have a big problem: now every time we see a dog come on this stage we’re going to go, they’re not as good. How do you top that? That was unbelievable."

Heidi Klum got straight to the point, squealing, "He’s so cute, and his little paw steps melt my heart every time. It is so adorable." Judge Sofía Vergara pleaded, "Roni just give him to me, I’ll give you a million dollars. You can come with me too, just give him to me, I beg you."

Howie Mandel pointed out something especially impressive about Roni and Rhythm: "That dog is actually dancing. No clicker."

Roni Sagi & Rhythm perform during Season 19 Episode 19 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Rhythm gave Roni the most important gift

Speaking with Terry Crews after their dance, Sagi explained the deeper meaning behind their choice of song, which is about hope and self-acceptance. "I think for a lot of people, sometimes when we look in the mirror, we feel like we are missing something. For me, self-love came when I discovered dogs," she said. And we're crying.

“When I was growing up, every few months, my mom would find a stray dog [and] bring him in,” Sagi previously told AGT producers. “We would take care of him for a couple of months, and then we would find another home for him, so I kind of grew up with dogs around me.” In February 2022, she took in Rhythm, and found him fantastically energetic.

“He wants to do it all, and he wants to do it now, and he wants to do it as good as he can,” she said.

The message of their "Scars To Your Beautiful" dance came through clearly. "I’m in tears...I can’t even imagine what goes in to this. I’m so proud of the two of them," wrote one fan on YouTube. Another added, "This made me CRY happy tears. I LOVED this so much. They are already WINNERS."

As a third put it, "It's not just a well trained dog. The act delivers a message of love and comfort."