AGT's Daniel Emmet Redefines Belting on His Breathtaking "Hallelujah" Cover

The AGT Season 13 fan favorite really delivered with this performance.

Daniel Emmet was born to sing "Hallelujah."

The America's Got Talent Season 13 alum captivated fans throughout his impressive run on the show in 2018 with his exceptional vocal talent, and this clip from December 2022 serves as a reminder of how talented the now-32-year-old is. Singing alongside acclaimed guitarist Roni Benise, Emmet delivered an instantly-memorable live performance of the Leonard Cohen classic "Hallelujah" that will make fans want to go back and watch Emmet's Season 13 AGT run all over again.

Everything about this performance is next-level — from the choir accompaniment to the sweet Spanish-inspired guitar work by Benise to, of course, Emmet's silky-smooth vocals.

Watch Daniel Emmet covering "Hallelujah" here.

One part of the video — beginning at the 2:50 mark — is the perfect example of the soaring power Emmet vocal possesses.

"Incredibly easy on the ears, the eyes, and the soul. Daniel, your time has come. I'm glad to see that you're starting to get the recognition you deserve," wrote one impressed fan in the video's comment section.

Daniel Emmet performs onstage during the 37th Annual Carousel Ball at Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center on October 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Tom Cooper/Getty Images for 37th Annual Carousel Ball

The opera singer blew away fans in AGT Season 13 on the strength of his covers of classic songs, like Il Divo's "Passerà," that showed off his impeccable tone and range. He was a fan favorite who, unfortunately, didn't make it past the Top 10, but his angelic voice still made a lasting impact.

Emmet has been busy since his time on AGT. In 2022, he released his debut album — a mixture of cover songs and original tracks — that climbed to the top of the singer-songwriter chart on iTunes.

The self-titled album includes spirited covers of well-known songs like "Unchained Melody" by the Righteous Brothers and "You're the Inspiration" by Chicago. It also contains an original single song called "True Reflection" featuring the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Here's what to know about "Hallelujah"

Originally written and recorded for his 1984 album Various Positions, "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen has been covered by countless other artists like Jeff Buckley, Darci Lynne, Rufus Wainwright, Kodi Lee, Jennifer Hudson, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, and others.

Wainwright's version enjoyed increased popularity after being featured on the Shrek motion picture soundtrack in 2001.

After Cohen died in 2016, his recording of "Hallelujah" reached number 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.