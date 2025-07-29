How Hula-Hooping Chicken Goldie Hen Broke Simon Cowell: “Losing My Mind”

Goldie Hen appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8; Simon Cowell at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 quarterfinals 3 held at Hotel Dena on August 27, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

After a run of annoying Acts during Episode 8 of Auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent, the Judges' spirits sank even lower at the sight of a woman dressed in lingerie and bits of a chicken costume, including a rubber head. She introduced herself as Goldie Hen, telling them, "I grew up on a rural farm in New England and I always dreamed about being in the spotlight."

But appearances can be deceiving! While clucking noises played, Goldie transferred a hula hoop up the length of her body, from her ankle to her wrist, then back to her ankle, keeping it spinning while she walked on her hands. As an assistant brought her more hoops, she spun them on both hands, and on her bottom, much like Andrea, the PhD from Princeton who stopped by during Episode 5 to break the record for longest time hula hooping with her butt.

She then "laid" a golden egg, which she presented to a slightly grossed-out Host Terry Crews. It was so silly and joyful, and it had everyone in stitches. "What is happening?" asked Sofía Vergara as Simon Cowell couldn't stop laughing. "I loved it are you kidding? It was like one of those crazy nightmares you have when you drink tequila and you can’t stop it," he said.

Howie Mandel's had some words about Cowell's amusement. "He hasn’t laughed at a comedian this hard. He hasn’t laughed at anything this hard."

Goldie Hen appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

To Goldie, Mandel asked, "You have a talent, the question is, what goes beyond this?" She had a great answer: She's a chicken, so she'll come back and fly. Mel B., who lives on a farm with 12 chickens, was equally tickled by the performance, and with Vergara being the lone No vote, Goldie made it through.

Who is Goldie Hen?

Taking her stage name from the actress Goldie Hawn, Goldie Hen is actually showgirl Tanya Gagné, an accomplished trapeze artist, aerialist and cabaret performer. She does everything from Western-style cowboy rodeo clowning to lasso tricks. In May, she reflected on her long and varied career, writing on Instagram, "Been working professionally in the biz as an aerialist, clown, songbird, hula hooper, comedian, teacher, MC, drummer, director, acrobat & idiot for over 25 years & still going strong!... My love still burns bright for this carny life!"

