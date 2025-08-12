America’s Got Talent 2025 Schedule: When to Watch in August

With Auditions over, it's time for Live Shows on America's Got Talent! Season 20 is really heating up, and the Top 44 Acts are heading into the Quarterfinals ready to compete. Will your favorite make the cut? Check out the schedule below so you don't miss a minute of the action.

As always, new episodes drop Tuesday nights at 8/7c exclusively on NBC and are always available to stream on-demand the next day on Peacock. Here are the essential dates every AGT fan should know for the rest of the month:

AGT's August 2025 Schedule

Tuesday, August 12

AGT's 20th birthday party! Starting at 8 p.m. ET, take a look back at 20 years of surprises, smiles and heartwarming moments, from the show's humble beginnings as a showcase for wacky and unexpected abilities to its current place as the biggest stage in the world, featuring alumni from many past seasons!

Tuesday, August 19

Live Shows kick off with the first batch of 11 competing Acts going head-to-head in the Quarterfinals. One will be awarded a Live Golden Buzzer, sending them straight through to the Finals; the rest will vie for America's votes when voting opens at the top of the show, which starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, August 20

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET, the results of the voting will be announced, and America finds out which Acts advance to the Semifinal and which go home.

Tuesday, August 26

From 8-10 p.m. ET, the second group of 11 Quarterfinal Acts will show off the incredible talents that wowed the Judges at the Auditions. It's sure to be a night of excitement.

Wednesday, August 27

The results of the previous night's vote are revealed, and as always, the live results shows feature special guests and surprises. Airs 8-9 p.m.

Additionally, one-hour recaps of the live Quarterfinal episodes will air at 9 p.m. on Sundays on NBC.

Season 20’s Top 44