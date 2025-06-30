How to Get Audience Tickets for AGT 20 This Summer

The America’s Got Talent Season 20 Live Shows are just around the corner, and it’s easier than ever to sign up for free tickets to attend in person.

There’s an air of predictability and excitement during the Live Shows, whether it’s bearing witness to jaw-dropping Acts or just being in the same building as stars like Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Host Terry Crews. Trust us, being inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium during the tail end of the season is where every diehard AGT fan should be!

The Season 20 Live Shows begin August 19, and here’s everything you need to do to ensure you’re there.

Here’s how to sign up for AGT Season 20 Live Show tickets

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 5. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

All fans have to do is head to On Camera Audiences to sign up for tickets. The site handles all ticketing for the Live Shows, and after filling out a simple online form with basic contact information, you’ll be notified as soon as tickets are released.

It’s that simple. There’s no better way to close out summer than by witnessing history as an AGT Season 20 champion is crowned.

Seeing AGT live is more than just having an up-close-and-personal view of every performance — it’s being treated like a total VIP. Raffles and giveaways are a common occurrence for members of the studio audience, making the entire experience even more engaging and fun. In other words, attending a Live Show is basically like going to a party.

And now you know why live AGT audiences are always so happy.

“Join us for a relaxed and up-close experience with the judges in an intimate setting you won’t get anywhere else in Hollywood,” the ticketing website reads. (It’s a perfect way to put it, honestly.)

The remaining AGT 20 schedule

Duo Stardust appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Two-hour episodes will air every Tuesday night at 8/7c on NBC beginning August 19. Each episode will be available on Peacock the following day, beginning at 6 a.m. ET in case you miss the initial airing.

While the Live Shows begin on Tuesday, August 19, the Live Results shows start on Wednesday, August 20, at 8/7c. And before fans can even catch their breath, the Live Finals episode will air in September when the winner of Season 20 will be crowned.

Find the full 2025 schedule below: