The Top 10 America's Got Talent 2025 Finalists Competing in Tonight's Final

From death-defying stunts to jaw-dropping vocals, the Acts of America's Got Talent Season 20 have been nothing short of extraordinary. Fan favorites, Golden Buzzer winners and novelty performers have all made it an incredible summer of talent. And now, it's all come down to this. One night. 10 Acts. $1 million dollars on the line. After this, everything changes.

Six Acts have advanced from the Semifinals. Four were given Live Golden Buzzers during the Quarterfinals. They're all on equal footing now. The 10 Finalists of AGT 2025 may be trying to impress the Judges, but it's up to you, America, to vote for them to win... or not. And the decision couldn't be more difficult. All have worked incredibly hard for this opportunity, bring something unique to the stage, and have sympathetic backstories and sparkling personalities. Only one can win.

Before the show begins tonight (Tuesday, September 22 at 9/8c) and voting gets underway, familiarize yourself with the Top 10 competitors, each of whom is deserving in their own way. One thing's for sure: this is going to be a Finals to remember.

The Top 10 Finalists on America's Got Talent Season 20

Mama Duke

Mama Duke appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 12 “Quarterfinals 2”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Act: Rapper

From the moment she stepped on stage to perform "Feels So Good To Be You," it was clear that Mama Duke, who by day plays Uno with kids at the Y, had an infectious energy that made her incredibly likable. She won over the Judges easily and probably would have charmed America at the Quarterfinals, too, if Mel B. hadn't intercepted with a Live Golden Buzzer, sending her straight to the Finals. From her colorful look to her original music, it's clear that Mama Duke is one of a kind.

Micah Palace

Micah Palace during America’s Got Talent Season 20 Episode 14. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Rapper

Spanglish has never been catchier than it is coming from Micah Palace, who came out at Auditions with a keyboard set up on an ironing table, a reference to his earliest days playing around as his mom did housework. A ball of energy, Palace can be found getting the crowd on their feet, backflipping, rapping in both English and Spanish about his culture. Judge Simon Cowell saw a place for Palace at the upcoming World Cup and granted him a Live Golden Buzzer to help him along the way.

Steve Ray Ladson

Steve Ray Ladson during America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Musician

This uniquely sexy cowboy charmed Judge Sofía Vergara at his Audition, strumming his banjo and introducing his "Blackgrass Brothercana" sound. By the Quarterfinals, Vergara was all the way in, and gave Ladson a Live Golden Buzzer to make sure he stayed in the competition.

Team Recycled

Team Recycled appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 16 “Quarterfinals 4". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance team

A potentially controversial choice given the many excellent dance teams on the stage this season, Judge Howie Mandel was wowed by Team Recycled's spectacle and gave them his Live Golden Buzzer. Will their dramatic visuals dazzle and amaze once more?

Jessica Sanchez

Jessica Sanchez on stage during the quarter finals for Americas Got Talent Episode 2014 on Sep 2, 2025. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Sanchez first competed on AGT during the show's very first season as a kid singer, and while she loved music, she understandably didn't have a strong sense of self at the time. Now, she's an adult, married, and days away from giving birth to her first child, a daughter. Her voice has never been more powerful, and she earned Sofía's Golden Buzzer at her Audition.

Chris Turner

Terry Crews and Chris Turner appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 14 “Quarter-Finals”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Improv rap

Though he may seem like just a happy guy performing a fun trick, Turner's Act combines so many talents: improv, writing, performing, rhyming and showmanship. He takes audience suggestions and comes up with freestyle raps on the fly that are clever and fit a beat, and performs them so calmly you'll truly think he wrote them beforehand.

LightWire

Terry Crews and LightWire appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Light-up dance

Combining dance, light-up costumes, and other visual elements, Brazilian group LightWire creates a true spectacle, and earned the very first Golden Buzzer of the season, courtesy of Judge Simon Cowell. There is always a deeper meaning to the story they tell, whether it be about the rainforest, carnivale, or the connection between people and animals.

Sirca Marea

Sirca Marea appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Aerial

"No. No no no. That is not right, it’s not normal. You gave me the fright of my life. But it was brilliant," Judge Mel B. said after watching this husband-wife duo perform a dangerous, sexy routine of flips and catching high on a trapeze swing, admitting, "I closed my eyes for half of it... but your technique, your vibe, your commitment… on fire!"

Jourdan Blue

Jourdan Blue appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10 “Quarter-Finals 1”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

How can you not fall in love with Jourdan Blue? At his Audition, the New Orleans street performer spoke movingly of growing up in difficult circumstances, finding purpose in singing to support his girlfriend and young son, and how a New Years Day terrorist attack destroyed the very corner where he often performs. He stunned the Judges with his emotional vocals, only to suffer from illness once he got to the Quarterfinals. Thankfully, he was all better by the Semifinals, and made it through America's Vote.

Leo High School Choir

Terry Crews and the Leo High School Choir appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 13 “Quarterfinals 2 Results”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Act: Music

The feel-good story of the season, the boys of Leo High School are from Chicago's South Side and bring so much heart, passion and dedication to every performance. Led by the incredible LaDonna Hill, their a cappella performances are punctuated by stomps and claps to create a full sound that's rousing and fun.