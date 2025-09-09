The 11 Acts Performing Tonight in AGT 20's Final Quarterfinals Show (September 9)

Lindsey Stirling Performs "Eye Of The Untold Her" at the America's Got Talent Live Shows | AGT 2025

In the final round of Quarterfinals, 11 Acts will compete for America's Vote and a single Live Golden Buzzer.

Tonight at 8 p.m. ET, the competition narrows.

The final group of 11 Quarterfinalist Acts takes the stage on America's Got Talent Season 20. One will win the Live Golden Buzzer, guaranteeing them a spot in the Finale. The rest are relying on America to vote, vote, vote. Only the Top 3 will make it through to the Semifinal; the other seven Acts will head home.

There have already been some amazing performances in the Quarterfinals, and with the Semifinal only a week away, the Acts know they have to bring their very best to make it through. Who will reach that standard tonight, and who will fall short? It remains to be seen, and it's actually up to you. Make sure you're ready to vote — you'll find out the results tomorrow — and remind yourself where things stand now.

Here are the Acts you're going to see during Round 4 of the Season 20 Quarterfinals:

Mike Munz

Mike Munz auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Muscle control

Self-described introvert Munz, a physical trainer by trade, has the bizarre and unique ability to move his muscles in such a way that it looks like they are almost dancing.

Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir

The Birmingham Youth Choir auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

After they performed "Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee," Simon Cowell told them, "I could see and hear how much work went into this. Every single one of you played a perfect part. We had lead vocals, we had emotion, and I am so honored that you would come here on our 20th anniversary. And in return I want to give you something," before hitting the Golden Buzzer!

Chuck Adams

Chuck Adams appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Adams pulled on the Judges' heartstrings with his raw cover of Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris," revealing that he's previously had a record deal that didn't pan out and was hoping that AGT would provide the break he needed to finally launch his music career. With his talent, it very well may be.

Cole Swensen & Judy

Cole Swensen and his mother appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 2 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

There was something incredibly tender about watching Swensen cover "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay on an acoustic guitar, accompanied by his mother Judy on the cello. Not only were they sweet in their dynamic, but the song had an entirely new sound and dimension.

Crash Adams

Crash Adams appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

The YouTube and TikTok sensation brought their upbeat jam "Optimist" to AGT and had Judge Howie Mandel predicting they'd go viral and hit the top of the charts. But will that be enough to hit the Top 3 when it comes to America's Votes?

GENDAI

Gendai auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Laser Dance

The unique laser light dance by this Japanese artist was hard to truly comprehend on TV, but it wowed the Judges in person. Gendai says his goal is to perform in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Opening Ceremonies.

Team Recycled

Team Recycled appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Hip-hop and breakdancing

With 42 performers, stunts and lights, this Act impressed everyone... except Mel B., who challenged them to prove her wrong with their next performance. Going into the Quarterfinals, they'll certainly try.

The Boykinz

The Boykinz appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

"We are a country-infused band with Western, R&B and pop, you don’t get that every day, do you? Plus we dance!" the four sisters explained before singing their original song "Fell in Love With A Cowboy" and earning a Golden Buzzer from Terry Crews!

The Funkateer Dancers

The Funkateer Dancers appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

After five decades of friendship, a group of Detroit buddies decided to bring their amateur dance group to the biggest stage in the world, and they had such good moves that Terry Crews decided to give them a Golden Buzzer!

TT Boys

TT Boys appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 2 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Icarian Games

There's balance and then there's balance, and these incredible performers -- who flip each other around with their feet -- can pull off crazy stunts that had the Judges praying for their safety.

Zak Mirz

Zak Mirz appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

Mirz took the Judges and audience on a sweet journey that involved kids toys and colors, "magically" predicting the result of a seemingly random set of tasks. He pulled the trick off flawlessly and earned four yeses from the very impressed Judges.