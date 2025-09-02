The 11 Acts Performing Tonight in AGT 20's Live Quarterfinals Show (September 2)

Tonight at 8 p.m. ET, an all new Live Quarterfinal episode of America's Got Talent Season 20 will bring thrills and chills your way — and make a few lucky Acts' dreams come true.

During the two-hour episode, 11 Acts will compete for the attention of the Judges and America, in the hopes that the audience casts their votes and sends them to the next round of the competition. One lucky Act will get a Live Golden Buzzer, sending them straight through to the Finals.

On Wednesday, September 3, a Live one-hour Results show will reveal which three Acts received the requisite votes to stay in the game, but remember, it's not up to Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B., Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel. In Live Shows, you the audience have the power to make or break a performer's chances, so make sure you tune in.

Here are the Acts you'll be choosing between in week 3 of the Quarterfinals:

Anna Saranina

Act: Crossbow

Formerly one half of the "danger" stunt team Deadly Games, Saranina was always the one being shot at (or thrown at) by her ex-husband and partner. They've since separated as both performers and spouses, and after making ends meet by taking odd jobs, her young daughter pushed her to get back on stage. She and an assistant now perform impressive and terrifying crossbow stunts.

Austin Brown

Act: Singer

Three days after his performance of "When A Man Loves A Woman" failed to get him to the next round of the competition, Brown returned, determined not to go back to Nashville until the Judges had heard the absolute best he had to offer. Instead of performing the kind of love ballad he thought they wanted, this time he sang an original — and the risk absolutely paid off.

Benn Family Band

Act: Singers

Five members of the large Benn family came together to heal through music after the family lost their homes in the January 2025 Altadena wildfires. With beautiful harmonies, they sang a heartfelt, emotional cover of "Rescue" by Lauren Daigle, and moved many to tears, including Mel B., who could barely compose herself to give feedback.

Chris Turner

Act: Improv rapper

The freestyle rapper got five totally random suggestions from the Judges and Crews and incorporated them flawlessly into a rap that rhymed, and most impressively, made sense. Mandel pointed out no one had done this yet in 20 seasons of the show!

Girish and The Chronicles

Act: Rock band

A hard rock band from India, Girish and the Chronicles have been performing together for 16 years, and always dreamed of taking their music to America. Thanks to their lead singer's incredibly powerful voice, they filled the auditorium with their rock version of Adele's "Set Fire To The Rain," and Cowell noted the unmistakable reaction from the audience.

Jacqueline & Wagner

Act: Aerial

Combining roller-skating with aerial acrobatics made for a high-flying Act that got Cowell so scared, he swore and had to be bleeped out.

Jessica Sanchez

Act: Singer

29-year-old Jessica Sanchez first appeared on the AGT stage two decades prior, when she competed on the very first season of AGT as a singer. Now married and pregnant, she belted out Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things" and blew the audience away and got a Golden Buzzer from Mel B.

Maceo Harrison

Act: Dancer

Harrison danced up the aisles of the theater, did a few hip-hop moves on stage, and then was done. The Judges were impressed, but shocked at how quick his performance was.

"Do a little something there right now," Vergara prompted, and Harrison was happy to comply, pulling off a back handspring and a flip that got him to the next round of the competition.

Mastermind

Act: Mentalist

Using illusions and artificial intelligence, he unlocked Mandel's phone without touching it, levitated Cowell's glasses while they were in Mel B.'s hands, and then had ChatGPT correctly predict a random series of words that audience members came up with on the fly.

Messoudi Brothers

Act: Juggling

Once upon a time, the three Messoudi brothers wowed the America's Got Talent Judges with their balancing Act, but were eliminated during Season 14 Semi-Finals. With "unfinished business" to complete, they spent the last six years developing something completely new, with one of the brothers, who has children, deciding to sit out their dangerous new trick, which involved stripping while juggling knives. The hard work paid off, and Mel B. gave the brothers a Golden Buzzer!

Micah Palace

Act: Singer/Musician

Palace's unique Act was an original song called "No Sabo" about his experience growing up in an Argentine household in Connecticut. He combined live beat mixing on a DJ set-up, which was propped on an ironing board as he rapped in English and Spanish.