The 11 Acts Performing Tonight in AGT 20's Live Quarterfinals Show (August 26)

It's Tuesday, and you know what that means: A brand-new and Live episode of America's Got Talent is headed your way!

Just like last week, 11 Acts will perform starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC during a two-hour show, performing their special skills in the hopes that the audience casts their votes and sends them to the next round of the competition. Even better? One of the Judges decides to give them a Live Golden Buzzer, sending them straight through to the Finals.

Either way, they won't have to wait long to find out how they did. Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 27, a Live one-hour Results show will reveal which Acts are moving on and which are going home after the overnight vote. But before any of that can happen, Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B., Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel have to take their seats as Terry Crews hosts, and the Acts take the stage. Yep, it's time for AGT.

Here's a quick rundown of the Acts you'll see performing tonight:

Duo Stardust

Duo Stardust appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Roller-skating acrobatics

The lovey-dovey pair were sent home from Britain's Got Talent not too long ago, but took Cowell's constructive criticism into account when putting together their new routine. They wanted to impress him this time around, and certainly did, getting a standing ovation from him and everyone else who saw their high-flying performance.

Unreal

Unreal appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Inspired by the Bollywood routines they saw on TV, these dancers from Jaipur, India, have been together since 2018 and preparing for AGT for five years. Their hard work showed during their Audition, as their intricate piece, full of optical illusions involving "dismembered" body parts, shocked and thrilled all who saw it.

Bay Melnick Virgolino

Bay Melnick Virgolino auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

A 10-year-old guitar prodigy, New York native Virgolino blew the Judges away with his rendition of Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Come My Way."

Ben Hightower

Benjamin Hightower on America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 3. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Musician

Originally from Alabama, Hightower spent several years serving in the Air Force, but left the military to pursue his dreams of being a performing artist. For his audition he dedicated the song "Pink Pony Club" to his mom, who supported him from the audience.

Mama Duke

Mama Duke appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer-Rapper

A self-described "late bloomer," the singer/songwriter came to AGT to "prove to myself that it's time." By day she works at the YMCA playing Uno with kids, but once she got into the rhythm of her song "Feel So Good," it was clear that she was meant to be in music full-time.

Leo High School Choir

Leo High School Choir appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 3 "Auditions" . Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Led by their choir director LaDonna Hill, and supported by their school principal who sat in the audience, 22 high school boys from Chicago's South Side performed "Born For This" by The Score with such passion that Mel B. thought it was an original song.

Alain Simonov

Alain Simonov appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

A 24-year-old magician from Brazil, Alain was inspired by many of the great AGT magicians who came before him, and called competing on the show a "dream come true." He's been practicing tricks since he was 6 years old and demonstrated incredible sleights of hand, turning papers into cards, into balls, into papers that smoked and then disappeared.

Alex Zinger

Alex Zinger & Crew appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 2 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Zinger previously auditioned during Season 19, unsuccessfully, with some amateur dance moves. Now, he's back with equal verve, plus backup dancers in spangly outfits.

Jonglissimo

Jonglissimo appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Juggling

Despite substituting one of the four performers just four days prior due to an illness, the jugglers of Jonglissimo pulled off their incredible routine flawlessly, creating a stunning, colorful array with synchronized club movements that dazzled and delighted.

Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 3 "Auditions" . Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Robots

Team representative Mary asked for dim lights before her "four-legged friends" could do their thing, which was to dance and lip-sync (kind of) to "Don't Stop My Now" by Queen. The friends being dog-like robots, one of which stopped working almost immediately.

EDT Dance Team

EDT Dance Team auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Combining gymnastics, dance, and cheer-style choreography into a high-energy performance full of kicks and flips, the young girls of the EDT dance team from New Orleans had so much energy!