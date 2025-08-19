The 11 Acts Performing Tonight in AGT 20's First Live Show (August 19)

In the debut round of Quarterfinals, all Acts will compete for America's Vote and a single Live Golden Buzzer.

Drumroll please... Live Shows begin tonight!

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

After months of Auditions, America's Got Talent Season 20 enters the Quarterfinals phase as the first batch of 11 Acts take the stage to battle it out for your votes, and one lucky Act will receive a coveted Live Golden Buzzer, sending them straight to the Finals.

Judges Howie Mandel, Mel B., Sofía Vergara and Simon Cowell will offer their thoughts and reactions, but it'll be up to you, the viewers of America, to vote decide who stays in and who goes home, and you won't have to wait long to find out. The results show is tomorrow, August 19, where Host Terry Crews will reveal — live! — which Acts have been eliminated from the competition.

Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see the following Acts compete live, and be sure to cast your vote on NBC.com or via the NBC or AGT apps.

RELATED: How to Vote for Your Favorite Acts on America's Got Talent Season 20

These are the Acts you're going to see on the AGT stage competing live for your votes on Tuesday, August 19 2025 in the America's Got Talent Season 20 Quarterfinals.

LightWire

Light Wire appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance and light-up art

Founded in Brazil by two brothers, LightWire combined LED displays and light-up dance suits to create unique works of art unlike anything seen before on the AGT stage. It truly puts the spectacle in spectacular.

Charity Lockhart

Charity Lockhart appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 3 "Auditions" . Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

The mother of two told the heartfelt story of how, after getting divorced, she and her kids slept in their car, and it was only thanks to the money she won from a singing competition that they were able to move into an apartment. For her Audition, Lockhart performed "Golden Slumbers" by The Beatles, an apt choice, as it earned not just applause from the audience and Judges, but a Golden Buzzer from Mel B!

Jourdan Blue

Jourdan Blue appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

23-year-old New Orleans street performer Jourdan Blue put it all on the line for his big shot. Blue sang a rendition of "Breakeven" by The Script that had the audience and Judges on their feet, demonstrating his unique timbre and impressive range.

Shuler King

Shuler King appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedian

The North Carolina native cracked up Mandel backstage, riffing off Cowell's favorite saying — "two minutes could change your life" — by quipping, "two minutes is how I got my kids." His on-stage Act was about his day job as a mortician. Who knew death could be so funny?

Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras appear onstage on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Unabashedly a cover band, the group performed a spirited rendition of A-Ha's "Take on Me," led by a singer you may recognize from The Traitors or Vanderpump Rules.

Bay Melnick Virgolino

Bay Melnick Virgolino auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

At just 10 years old, Virgolino is clearly a guitar prodigy, absolutely shredding his way through Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way."

RELATED: Every Celebrity Judge and Host on America's Got Talent Since Season 1

Loco Pop Familia

Loco Pop Familia appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

The dance group, dressed in cat costumes, entered and exited the stage by crawling on all fours. They performed a high-energy dance routine to a song from Japanese cat memes (the actual song is in Spanish), then crawled off the stage.

CitiLimitz

Citilimitz appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 2 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singers

The three brothers — two of whom are 20-year-old-twins — performed K-Ci and JoJo's "All My Life," and dedicated their silky smooth harmonies to Mel B. Their stated goal is to bring back the "love" in music.

Phobias

Phobias appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 2 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magic

This group may dress like scary clowns, but it's all part of the motif to better sell their magic Act, which includes misdirection and jump scares.

Sirca Marea

Sirca Marea appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 7 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Aerial acrobatics

This married couple from Barcelona absolutely blew the Judges away with their hand-to-hand stunts from a ledge suspended high above the stage, flipping and swinging around.

B Unique Crew

B Unique Crew appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

A dance crew from India that's dreamed of coming to America since they were young and incorporated screens and sound effects into their unique and perfectly synchronized Act.

Catch up on past episodes of America's Got Talent on Peacock.