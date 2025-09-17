The Winners and Eliminations After AGT 20 America's Vote: The Semifinals

It's official! Six more Acts have advanced to the 2025 final, starting Tuesday, September 23 on NBC.

It all comes down to this. They impressed at the Auditions and won America's Vote at the Quarterfinals. Now, 11 Semifinalists have done everything they could to impress and entertain, hoping for one of the six available slots in the America's Got Talent Season 20 Finals.

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Who will move on, bringing them one step closer to the opportunity of a lifetime and the million dollar prize? And who is going home? In case you missed the results show, here's what happened.

The winners of the AGT 20 Semifinals are...

Following the reveal of America's Vote, these Acts are advancing:

Chris Turner Jessica Sanchez Jourdan Blue Leo High School Choir LightWire Sirca Marea

These six performers are not the only Acts competing in the Finals. They join the Quarterfinal Golden Buzzer winners to round out the Top 10: rappers Micah Palace (Judge Simon Cowell's Live Golden Buzzer) and Mama Duke (Judge Mel B.'s Live Golden Buzzer), dance team Team Recycled (Judge Howie Mandel's Live Golden Buzzer) and singer-songwriter Steve Ray Ladson (Judge Sofía Vergara's Live Golden Buzzer).

Who was eliminated during AGT's Semifinals?

The following Acts did not receive enough votes from America and were sent home:

Bay Melnick Virgolino Unreal Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir TT Boys Zak Mirz

The AGT Finals air next week

On Tuesday, September 23, the Finalist Acts compete one last time in a giant celebration hosted by Terry Crews. Voting opens at 6 p.m. ET to give everyone extra time to weigh in on who deserves the grand prize the most. The next night, September 24, we find out who wins America's Got Talent Season 20! You might also see the return of some fan favorites for special performances...

Think you've got what it takes to compete, or just want to see how far you can make it? Casting is already underway for Season 21. Head to agtauditions.com for all the information you need to start your submission process, it couldn't be easier.

You can upload a video directly to the site, submit a YouTube link, or sign up for a virtual audition with a show producer. Whether you're a singer, dancer or variety Act, AGT wants you. Don't be discouraged if you feel out of place. This season kicked off with Simon Cowell getting his nipples frozen on stage.