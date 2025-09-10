The Winners and Eliminations After AGT 20 America's Vote: Quarterfinals Round 4

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 15 “Quarter-Finals Results”.

The next round of AGT competition? The Semifinals, airing Tuesday, September 16 on NBC.

After four weeks of show-stopping competition, America's Got Talent Season 20 has finally wrapped up its final Quarterfinals round — and the results are in.

After 11 more Acts competed this week (with Team Recycled taking home Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer on Tuesday night) seven Acts were eliminated, and the Top 3 advanced to the Semifinal via America's Vote.

AGT's dedicated Host Terry Crews delivered the news during Wednesday, September 10's Live Results Show. Find out all the spoilers and details below about who's headed home and who is one week closer to winning the $1 million grand prize.

The results for America's Vote during Round 2 of the AGT 20 Quarterfinals

These are the final three Acts advancing to the Semifinals:

Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir TT Boys Zak Mirz

TT Boys, The Birmingham Youth Choir, and Zak Mirz appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 16 “Quarterfinals 4”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

They'll join eight other Acts that have advanced via America's Vote in the previous three rounds of competition: Chris Turner, Jessica Sanchez, Sirca Marea, Jourdan Blue, LightWire, Bay Melnick Virgolino, Leo High School Choir, and Unreal Crew. They'll round out the Top 11, each performing in the Semifinal on Tuesday, September 16 at 8/7c. The group will compete for one Semifinal Golden Buzzer.

Who was eliminated on AGT?

The following seven Acts were sent home:

Mike Munz Chuck Adams Cole Swensen & Judy Crash Adams GENDAI The Boykinz The Funkateer Dancers

Who got the Live Golden Buzzer this week and is moving straight to the Finals?

Mandel handed over his Golden Buzzer to hip-hop dance troupe Team Recycled. Simon Cowell awarded his to rapper Micah Palace, Mel B to rapper Mama Duke, and Steve Ray Ladson received a Golden Buzzer from Sofia Vergara in the first week of Quarterfinals.

Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 15 “Quarter-Finals Results”. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

How the 2025 AGT Live Semifinals work

The winners of America's Vote from each week of Quarterfinals this season will make up the 11 Semifinalists, each participating in one night of competition on Tuesday, September 16. This is when the Semifinal Golden Buzzer will be awarded, sending one Act automatically to the Final, skipping America's Vote. The remaining Finalists will be determined by America's Vote, with results revealed on Wednesday, September 17.

All about the 2025 AGT Finals and Live Finale

Tuesday, September 23 marks the live final! Just talent versus talent to impress America. Voting opens at 6 p.m. ET. And on Wednesday, September 24, fans will find out who takes home the $1 million grand prize and the title of winner of America's Got Talent Season 20.