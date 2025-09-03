The Winners and Eliminations After AGT 20 America's Vote: Quarterfinals Round 3

Three more Acts are headed to the Semifinals after results were revealed for round three of America's Vote.

We're almost at the end of the Quarterfinals of Season 20 of America's Got Talent! On Tuesday, 11 Acts showed off their best tricks and most impressive skills, and one lucky Act heard good news that very night.

Fan favorite Act Micah Palace, whose journey from ironing board DJ to Spanglish-rap cutie won him a legion of supporters after his Audition, returned for the Quarterfinals with the original song "Rodeo,” an ode to the international love of soccer.

"I think that was such a clever song. The World Cup’s coming, maybe that should be the anthem," Simon Cowell told Palace, asking, "What color is the World Cup?" to which Palace answered, "it's gold," prompting Cowell to respond simply, "okay," and press the Golden Buzzer, sending the young artist straight to the Finals!

That left 10 Acts in competition for America's Vote. The Top 3 move on to the Semifinal, while the other seven get sent home. Host Terry Crews delivered the news live, but in case you missed it or need a reminder, we have all of the details below.

The results for America's Vote during Round 2 of the AGT 20 Quarterfinals

These are the Acts that advanced to the Semifinals:

Chris Turner Jessica Sanchez Mastermind

They'll each come back to the AGT stage on Tuesday, September 16 to compete in the Top 12, joining the other Acts that have also earned America's Vote: Sirca Marea, Jourdan Blue, LightWire, Bay Melnick Virgolino, Leo High School Choir, and Unreal Crew.

There one Semifinal Golden Buzzer and six America's Votes spots to compete for in order to advance to the Final. These seven Acts will then join the four Quarterfinal Golden Buzzer Acts, completing the Top 11 headed to the Finale the $1 million prize.

Who was eliminated on AGT?

The following seven Acts were sent home:

Anna Saranina Austin Brown Benn Family Band Girish and The Chronicles Jacqueline & Wagner Maceo Harrison Messoudi Brothers

Who got the Live Golden Buzzer this week and is moving straight to the Finals?

Simon Cowell gave his Golden Buzzer to Micah Palace. Last week, Mel B awarded her Golden Buzzer of the night to another rapper, Mama Duke.

How the 2025 AGT Live Semifinals work

The top three Acts from each week of the Quarterfinals comprise the 12 Semifinalists, each participating in one night of competition on Tuesday, September 16. During that episode, the new Semifinal Golden Buzzer will be given out, meaning one Act will be sent automatically to the Final and skip America's Vote.

The rest of the Acts will be subject to voting, with results revealed the next night, Wednesday, September 17. Six Acts will advance, whlle five will be sent home home, but there's a twist. The Semifinal Golden Buzzer, the top six vote earners, and the four Quarterfinalist Golden Buzzer winners then become the 11 Finalists.

All about the 2025 AGT Finals and Live Finale

Tuesday, September 23 marks the live final! Just talent versus talent to impress America. Voting opens at 6 p.m. ET. And on Wednesday, September 24, fans will find out who takes home the $1 million grand prize and the title of winner of America's Got Talent Season 20.