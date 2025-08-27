The Winners and Eliminations After AGT 20 America's Vote: Quarterfinals Round 2

Margaret Qualley Tried to Set Up Her Mom and Bill Murray; Talks The Substance with Demi Moore

Three more Acts are headed to the Semifinals after results were revealed for round two of America's Vote.

We're officially halfway through the Quarterfinals of Season 20 of America's Got Talent! Last night, 11 Acts showed off their best tricks and most impressive skills. But one lucky Act was exempt from voting altogether.

"What can I say, I loved you the first time and I love you even more right now," Judge Mel B. told Mama Duke, echoing praise from Judges Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. "You know what? Missy Elliot better be watching out for you," she continued, adding, "Because you’re coming right now," as she leaned forward to smack the Live Golden Buzzer, sending Mama Duke past that night's voting and past the Semifinal, straight to the Final performances!

That left 10 Acts in competition for America's Vote. The Top 3 move on to the Semifinal, while the other seven get sent home. Host Terry Crews delivered the news live, but in case you missed it or need a reminder, we have all of the details below.

The results for America's Vote during Round 2 of the AGT 20 Quarterfinals

These are the Acts that advanced to the Semifinals:

Bay Melnick Virgolino Leo High School Choir Unreal

Bay Melnick Virgolino, Unreal, and Leo High School Choir perform onstage in America’s Got Talent Season 20, Episode 12. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

This means that each performer will return to the AGT stage on Tuesday, September 16 to compete in the Top 12. They'll join the three Acts that earned America's Vote last week: Jourdan Blue, LightWire, and Sirca Mare. The remaining six will be determined during the next two weeks of competition.

They'll all vie for seven spots in the Final: one Semifinal Golden Buzzer and six America's Votes. They'll then join the four Quarterfinal Golden Buzzer Acts, which will complete the Top 11 Acts headed to the Finale for a chance at the $1 million prize.

Who was eliminated on AGT?

The following seven Acts were sent home:

Duo Stardust Ben Hightower Alain Simonov Alex Zinger Jonglissimo Boston Dynamics EDT Dance Team

Who got the Live Golden Buzzer this week and is moving straight to the Finals?

Mama Duke appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 12 “Quarterfinals 2”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Mel B awarded her Golden Buzzer of the night to rapper Mama Duke, who we'll see compete again in the Finale. Last week, Sofía Vergara gave her Golden Buzzer to Steve Ray Ladson.

How the 2025 AGT Live Semifinals work

The top three most popular Acts from each week of the Quarterfinals go head to head as the 12 Semifinalists for one night of competition on Tuesday, September 16. During that episode, the brand-new Semifinal Golden Buzzer will be awarded, exempting one Act from voting and sending them automatically to the Final.

The rest of the Acts will be subject to voting, and the results will be revealed the next night, Wednesday, September 17, dividing the Acts into six Finalists and five Acts headed home, but there's a twist. The Judges will pick one lucky Act for the Semifinal Golden Buzzer! That special performer, in addition to the top six vote earners, and the 4 Quarterfinalist Golden Buzzer winners then become the 11 Finalists.

All about the 2025 AGT Finals and Live Finale

On Tuesday, September 23, the Finalists show off their stuff one last time. No Golden Buzzers, no last-minute saves. Just talent versus talent to impress America. Voting opens at 6 p.m. ET. And on Wednesday, September 24, we find out who takes home the $1 million grand prize and the title of winner of America's Got Talent Season 20.