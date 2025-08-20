The Winners and Eliminations After AGT 20 America's Vote: Quarterfinals Round 1

Def Leppard Performs "Pour Some Sugar On Me" at the America's Got Talent Live Shows! | AGT 2025

Three Acts advanced, while seven were eliminated during AGT's first Wednesday night Live Results Show of the season.

America's Got Talent Season 20 is officially out of the Judges' hands and into America's. After a night of incredible Acts during the August 19 Quarterfinals, the overnight votes were cast, and America decided which of the 11 competing Acts deserved a spot in the Semifinals.

Only the Acts with the the top three most votes will be sent forward to the next round, no matter what Judges Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel or Mel B. have to say. And once Host Terry Crews began to read out the results, the tears began to flow. In case you missed any of the heartbreak, glory or drama, you can always catch up on AGT on Peacock, or keep reading to find out the results.

What are the results for America's Vote during Round 1 of the AGT 20 Quarterfinals?

These are the Acts that advanced to the Semifinals:

Jourdan Blue LightWire Sirca Mare

This means that each performer will compete in the Top 12 on Tuesday, September 16 as they all compete for seven spots in the Final: one (brand new) Semifinal Golden Buzzer and six America's Votes. They'll then join the four Quarterfinal Golden Buzzer Acts, rounding out the Top 11 Acts we'll see compete for $1 million in the Finale.

Who was eliminated and sent home on AGT?

The seven Acts sent home are:

Charity Lockhart Shuler King Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras Loco Pop Familia CitiLimitz Phobias B Unique Crew

Remind me, who got the Golden Buzzer and is moving straight to the Finals?

One Act from the August 19 Quarterfinals was spared from voting altogether: Steve Ray Ladson, who got the Live Golden Buzzer from Vergara, allowing him to skip the Semifinal and go straight to the Finals!

When is the next episode of AGT?

The second night of Quarterfinals will air Live next Tuesday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.