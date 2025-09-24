AGT 2025’s Finale: Spoilers From the Night (LIVE UPDATES)

It all comes down to this! The night of nights, the results of all the results. Tonight, we find out who takes home the $1 million prize and the title of winner of America's Got Talent Season 20. And you can keep up with Live Updates right here on NBC Insider.

After four months of evaluations by Judges Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell, Mel B. and Howie Mandel, it was America who made the ultimate call, and Host Terry Crews who delivered the verdict. On Wednesday, September 24, we find out which of our Top 10 Finalists gets the ultimate prize. Of course, just making it that far is a prize in itself. As a reminder, the Top 10 are:

Mama Duke

Micah Palace

Steve Ray Ladson

Team Recycled

Jessica Sanchez

Chris Turner

LightWire

Sirca Marea

Jourdan Blue

Leo High School Choir

"It feels like at any moment someone’s gonna pinch me and I’ll just be rapping in my own bedroom. It really feels very, very special. I feel incredibly grateful to be performing in the Final. Sorry, Finale. Gotta make it sound as fancy as it is. Finale. Finals don’t have a million dollars at stake. Finales do," observed finalist Chris Turner as he prepared for his last improvised rap.

Fellow finalist and rapper Mama Duke perfectly summarized her journey this season, saying, "This is crazy. It’s been a circus. It’s like, from the Auditions, four Yeses from Simon, Sofía, Mel B, Howie, to be charting, to go to Quarterfinals, to get a Golden Buzzer from Scary Spice! Mel B! To be here, rap music is here, we did it, we did it already, you know?"

Another of the most heartwarming stories from the season is that of singer Jessica Sanchez, who actually competed in the very first season of AGT when she was just a kid. Now married with her first baby on the way, she returned and made it all the way to the Finals. Though with her due date fast approaching, it's been wild to see her balance impending motherhood with the demands of the show — and pull it off spectacularly!

What time is the AGT Season 20 finale?

Speaking of spectacle, the Final performances may be over, but the Finale will be jam-packed with with entertainment, featuring last year's winner Richard Goodall, Britain's Got Talent alum Leona Lewis, pop star Ciara, and other special guests!

Tune in tonight at 8/7c for a one-hour recap of last night's performances, then at 9 p.m. ET, the LIVE Finale begins! Once the show begins, keep up here on NBC Insider with live updates and spoilers in real time.