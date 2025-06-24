Every Act That Got a “Yes” or “X” During AGT 2025 Episode 5 Auditions (RECAP)

Mama Duke's Song "Feels So Good To Be You" Has the Judges on Their Feet! | AGT 2025

Here are all the Acts who took the first step toward $1 million on the AGT stage during Night 5 of Auditions.

After back-to-back cat-themed Acts in Episode 4, the fifth round of Auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent brought out some truly great and memorable performances.

There was a Guinness World Record breaker, a reality star going for a shot at redemption, an eliminated Britain's Got Talent duo who had an axe to grind with Simon Cowell, and a muscular duo that got Judge Sofía Vergara hot and bothered. Add to that a comedian with a deathly day job and a number of talented musicians, and you've got one entertaining bunch.

"This audience is the most hyped up audience I think we’ve ever had," said Howie Mandel at one point, noting that the auditorium sure loved to chant.

From crazy stunts to inventive tricksters, here are all of the Acts that got the go-ahead or the buzzer on Episode 5 of Auditions for America's Got Talent 2025:

AGT Season 20, Episode 5 Auditions

King Moore

King Moore appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer/Rapper

Judge’s Vote: Yes

9-year-old third grader King composed his rapid-fire verses for the song "Game Time" at just 5.5 years old. He said that with his potential AGT winnings, he'd take his family on a cruise. His dad was so happy after King got the "Yes" votes that he cried backstage. King's dream is to have his own TV show and star in movies, and clearly, he's already on his way.

Alain Simonov

Alain Simonov appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

Judge’s Vote: Yes

A 24-year-old magician from Brazil, Alain was inspired by many of the great AGT magicians who came before him, and called competing on the show a "dream come true." He's been practicing tricks since he was 6 years old and demonstrated incredible sleights of hand, turning papers into cards, into balls, into papers that smoked and then disappeared. However, there was no storytelling element, which confused Judge Mel B.

Vergara called him "Mystical and sexy," and he got the requisite three "Yes" votes.

Andrea

Andrea appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Hula hoop

Judge’s Vote: Yes

A scientist with a PhD in chemical engineering from Princeton, Andrea came on the show with one goal in mind: To set a new Guinness World Record for hula hooping... with one's bum. Which she did, backstage, as it took over an hour. Promising that she would do a similar trick with her chest if she made it to the next round, she got enough yeses from the Judges, even though Vergara called the Act "super weird."

Bill Taylor & The Appalachian Heathens

Bill Taylor appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Kentucky trucker Bill Taylor and his band performed a stirring rendition of "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," showing off Taylor's rich vibrato. Cowell called them "musical Levi's" they were so American, and Mel B. added that they were "really good at what you do...really excited for you guys."

The Bodyguards

The Bodyguards appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Feats of strength

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Dressed like bodyguards (silent in suits with aviator sunglasses), this Polish duo quickly stripped and showed off their real talent: Guarding bodies in a much more hands-on way. They were able to balance on another while barely touching, often supporting each other with just a hand or a shoulder in incredible positions that had the Judges literally screaming.

"Are you guys AI? It didn't seem real!" asked Vergara. Cowell said he got "bored halfway through" but the other Judges were riveted and easily passed the Act through to the next round, the first in AGT history to gain three-and-a-half yeses.

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras appear onstage on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Unabashedly a cover band, the group performed a spirited rendition of A-Ha's "Take on Me," led by a singer you may recognize from The Traitors or Vanderpump Rules.

"I made some bad choices and was involved in a really bad cheating scandal. I let down a lot of people. It pretty much destroyed my life," admitted Tom Sandoval. Supported by his girlfriend Victoria and friend Tom Schwartz in the audience, Sandoval was energetic, if a little pitchy, and Cowell was eager to say, "Let's get America to like you."

Mission accomplished? He's on to the next round.

Stardust

Duo Stardust appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Roller-skating acrobatics

Judge’s Vote: Sofía's Golden Buzzer!

The lovey-dovey pair combined skating and aerial tricks (and fireworks!) to dazzle the Judges and audience, but there was one man in particular their Act was built for: Cowell. They were sent home from Britain's Got Talent not too long ago, and took Cowell's constructive criticism into account when putting together their new routine. They specifically wanted to impress him this time around, and they certainly did, getting a standing ovation from him and everyone else who saw their high-flying performance.

However, it was Vergara who beat Cowell to the bunch and pressed the Golden Buzzer! Cowell (jokingly) took credit for their improved act, and Vergara sarcastically said, "Congratulations to Simon Cowell."

Chuck Adams

Chuck Adams appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Now almost 40, Adams has been plugging away at music for decades, and even had a record deal, though it didn't pan out. At the encouragement of his mother, he finally signed up for AGT, and his acoustic cover of "Iris" by The Goo-Goo Dolls was simply lovely, proving that talent always trumps over timing.

Isaac Johnson

Isaac Johnson appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Novelty

Judge’s Vote: No

A world record holder for his large mouth, this 20-year-old from Minneapolis fit a number of items between his jaws before being X'd by both Cowell and Mel B.

Shuler King

Shuler King appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Comedian

Judge’s Vote: Yes

The North Carolina native cracked up Mandel backstage, riffing off Cowell's favorite saying — "two minutes could change your life" — by quipping, "two minutes is how I got my kids." His on-stage Act was about his day job as a mortician, and it had the entire room in stitches. Who knew death could be so funny?

Benn Family Band

Benn Family Band appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 5 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Music

Judge’s Vote: Yes

Five members of the large Benn family came together to heal through music after the family lost their homes in the January 2025 Altadena wildfires, which raged not far from where America's Got Talent is filmed. With beautiful harmonies, they sang a heartfelt, emotional cover of "Rescue" by Lauren Daigle, and moved many to tears, including Mel B., who could barely compose herself to give feedback, simply saying that she gave the Act a yes.