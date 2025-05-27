Every Act That Auditioned For AGT in the Season 20 Premiere (RECAP)

It's Season 20 of America's Got Talent, and the Acts have never been better!

How to Watch Watch Americaâs Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

From the mind-blowing to the death-defying to the downright insane, the first night of Auditions did not dissappoint. Two of the lucky Acts got the coveted Golden Buzzer, and many more were passed through to the next round, bringing them one step closer to fame and fortune.

Of course, the AGT stage wasn't the only place excitement was happening, as Judges Mel B, Sofía Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel weren't afraid to get into it when they disagreed, sometimes in rather dramatic fashion.

Throughout the broadcast, there are so many strange and wonderful stunts and singers to keep track of, so in case you get lost, here's a quick primer on everything that went down during the first night of auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent.

Eric Booker

Eric Booker appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Extreme drinking

Judges' Vote: No

A retired New York City subway conductor, Booker clearly had a lot of fun grossing out the Judges with his ability to chug pickle juice, hot dog water, creamed corn, and hot sauce, but it wasn't much more than a party trick. Mel B was so aghast by the stunt that after pressing her own X, she pressed Vergara's and Mandel's, and eventually pressed Cowell's after he tried to ward her off.

Team Recycled

Team Recycled appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Hip-hip and breakdancing

Judges' Vote: Yes

The dance group first formed 15 years ago after friends saw a sign advertising an opening act performance slot for Boyz II Men and decided to try out together. The group appeared to be rather small as they introduced themselves from the stage, but there were actually dozens more seated in the audience, and the routine "grew and grew," as Mandel said. It incorporated lights, stunts, and 42 performers. Only Mel B was unimpressed, but challenged the crew to prove her wrong with their next performance.

Zak Mirz

Zak Mirz appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Magician

Judges' Vote: Yes

Accompanied to the stage by his pregnant wife and 2-year-old daughter, Layla, Mirz took the Judges and audience on a sweet journey that involved kids toys and colors, "magically" predicting the result of a seemingly random set of tasks. He pulled the trick off flawlessly and ended revealed a red bear stuffed animal for his daughter; the whole thing was way too cute to deny, and he earned four yeses from the very impressed Judges.

LightWire

Light Wire appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance and light-up art

Judges' Vote: Simon's golden buzzer!

Founded in Brazil by two brothers and their best friend, LightWire combined LED displays and light-up dance suits to create unique works of art unlike anything seen before on the AGT stage. It truly puts the spectacle in spectacular. For their audition, the LightWire team created a rainforest environment to pay tribute to the Brazilian Amazon, which Cowell called "one of the most beautiful, stunning Acts I have seen."

Micah Palace

Micah Palace performing during America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1. Photo: NBC

Act: DJ and rap

Judges' Vote: Yes

Palace's unique Act was an original song called "No Sabo" about his experience growing up in an Argentine household in Connecticut. He combined live beat mixing on a DJ set-up, which was propped on an ironing board as he rapped in English and Spanish. His infectious energy got the whole audience up and clapping and all quatro Judges gave him a "si." Palace was so excited he did a backflip!

Chloe and Gallagher

Chloe and Gallagher appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singing bird

Judges' Vote: No

When singer Chloe brought her Yellow-Naped Amazon, Gallagher, on stage, the audience and Judges were enchanted by the creature, who is 43 and adorably chewed on his mom's hair. Unfortunately, though Chloe capably sang Radiohead's "Creep" and played the ukulele, Gallagher did not join in as promised (as seen on YouTube, he has in the past). At least he squawked "bye!" to the Judges as they left the stage.

Amadou Diallo

Amadou Diallo appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Contortion

Judges' Vote: Yes

The young man from Guinea has extreme flexibility far beyond what most of the Judges had seen on the show before. He had them and the audience screaming as he bent himself in half, popped out his rib cage, and even moved his throat. At one point, Mel B held onto his wrists while he twisted himself around in ways that were downright unnatural, but very impressive.

Marty and Michael

Marty & Michael appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Stunts

Judges' Vote: No

The Aussie best bros made a charming pair, performing Jackass-like stunts such as hitting each other with whips and bungee cords. Unfortunately, their tricks didn't hold the Judges' attention, with Cowell saying he was "disappointed" by the Act. At least they seemed to have some fun.

Jourdan Blue

Jourdan Blue appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Singer

Judges' Vote: Howie's Golden Buzzer

23-year-old New Orleans street performer Jourdan Blue put it all on the line for his big shot. The tragic New Year's Day truck attack happened on the very block where he usually sings, and the shock made him realize he had to go for it in every way possible. Accompanied to AGT by his girlfriend and their baby son, Blue sang a rendition of "Breakeven" by The Script that had the audience and Judges on their feet, demonstrating his unique timbre and impressive range.

“I’m in love with you,” said Vergara, while Mel B called him "not only pitch perfect but Everything perfect.” Once Mandel hit the Golden Buzzer, the tears wouldn't stop.

Jacqueline and Wagner

Jacqueline & Wagner appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Judges' Vote: Yes

Jacqueline nearly doomed their chances, telling a meandering story of how she and her dance- and life-partner met. However, combining roller-skating with arial acrobatics impressed, making for a high-flying Act that made Cowell so scared he swore and had to be bleeped out.

Sandy Larson

Sandy Larson appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 1 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Act: Dance

Judges' Vote: Yes

70-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee resident Sandy stunned the Judges with her sparkling personality and even sparklier outfit. She danced while balancing knives, accompanied by her two best friends. It may not have been the most technically ambitious or flawless performance, but it had a lot of spirit and made the Judges (well, besides Mel B) smile enough to pass her through to the next round.

