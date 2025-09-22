The Change to AGT's Finale Schedule You Need to Know (DETAILS)

Season 20 of of America's Got Talent comes to a close this week with a slight tweak to regularly scheduled programming.

If you're hosting an America's Got Talent Finale watch party, make sure you're up-to-date on the latest: the schedule has slightly changed! The Final performances and the results will still air Live, just at a different time: An hour later than usual at 9/8c ET on NBC.

If you already have your favorites picked out, you don't need to wait to start voting. Voting will open online and on the apps at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 23. Your Top 10 Finalists are musical rappers Mama Duke and Micah Palace and improv rapper Chris Turner; the all-boys a cappella choir from Leo High School; singers Jourdan Blue and Jessica Sanchez; aerial performers Sirca Marea; singer-songwriter Steve Ray Ladson; and dancers Team Recycled and LightWire.

Here's the exact details on when to tune in.

The America's Got Talent Season 20 Live Finals and Finale schedule

On Tuesday, September 23, the live performances start promptly at 9 p.m. ET, preceded at 8/7c by an all-new episode of Blind Auditions for The Voice Season 28. Voting will remain open throughout and after the episode.

Go to NBC.com/AGTVote to register on your browser, or download either the AGT App or the NBC App to your phone. You will need to register with an email address, which will let you vote for your favorite Act up to 10 times.

On Wednesday, September 24, there will be a one-hour recap of the previous night's performances at 8/7c ET for anyone who missed it. Voting will be closed by then, but it's still a good chance to catch up and refresh your memory to make the results more exciting.

Then at 9 p.m. ET, we go LIVE to the finale, which on AGT is always exciting, featuring performances from past Acts and special guests. And of course, it ends with the most exciting moment of all, when one Act receives the opportunity of a lifetime and a $1 million prize.

Auditions are already underway for AGT Season 21. Check out agtauditions.com for all the information you need: you can upload a video directly to the site, submit a YouTube link, or sign up for a virtual audition with a producer.