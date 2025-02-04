Adam Levine's Wife & Daughter Made a Sweet Surprise Appearance in His Music Video

Supermodel (and Adam Levine's wife) Behati Prinsloo added "music video star" to her already-impressive résumé when she appeared in Maroon 5's 2018 clip "Girls Like You."

Despite his badass rocker image, The Voice's Adam Levine is a family man at heart.

The evidence proving this has been there all along — like in his epic music video for Maroon 5's 2018 smash hit "Girls Like You." The video shows Levine singing and dancing with many women in an attempt to find what he's been looking for before revealing the wonderful twist ending: that his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, and kids are all he needs. Prinsloo and Leivne's daughter Dusty represents the household's kids in the music video (they also have another daughter and son).

Levine and Prinsloo have been together since May 2012. They officially tied the knot just over two years later in July 2014.

Dusty is now 8 years old. Prinsloo and Leivne's other daughter, Gio Grace, is 6, and their 2-year-old son's name has not been revealed to the public.

Adam Levine reflects on being a father to three kids

In a recent 2025 People interview, Levine admitted he's gotten soft over the years — and his kids are to blame.

"I just love being near them," Levine confessed. "I love to watch every single step. And of course, you miss when they're tiny, and then they get bigger, and then you say, 'Oh, my God, they're so big,' and then you appreciate all the things you can do with them when they get bigger. And they're not that big yet, because they're still really young, so there's so much more coming. But it's just this amazing, never-ending movie, just watching. And it's the best s—t ever. It's the best thing in the world to me."

"I think my only accomplishment that matters really at this point, I keep going back to this, but if I can raise happy kids that love their lives, then I am a success," Levine continued. "Then, I will officially be the luckiest person in the world. Of all the luckiest s—t that's ever happened to me, that would be the greatest accomplishment of my life, honestly. See how soft I've become?"

Viewers can tune in to Season 27 of The Voice to see if Levine is this soft with his fellow Coaches. (Spoiler alert: He's as hyper-competitive as ever.)