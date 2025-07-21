Behati Prinsloo Shares 11 Years of Rare Pics From Her & Adam Levine's Marriage

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in July, and both stars took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

Prinsloo dug through the archives for her anniversary tribute, sharing an array of pics that span her and Levine's last decade together. You can tell from from the photo filters and outfit choices that some of these snaps are from the couple's early days. The supermodel really managed to illustrate 11 years of married bliss with her photo choices. From traveling the world to cuddling up with each other, Levine and Prinsloo's relationship has been an adventure from the very beginning.

"My person for life!!! 11 years 💍 today! @adamlevine deep sea baby….," Prinsloo captioned her Instagram carousel, which you can see for yourself, below.

Levine, who returned to The Voice Season 27 as a Coach this spring, shared the sweetest message to Prinsloo on his own Instagram, posting a recent photo of her enjoying a drink and cuddling their dog. "Happy anniversary to my favorite person in the world," Levine wrote in his caption.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo married on July 19, 2014, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They share three children: Dusty Rose, 8; Gio Grace, 6; and their youngest son, who was born in January 2023 .

Adam Levine speaks about wife Behati Prinsloo's cameo in his "All Night" music video

Behati Prinsloo walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

In Maroon 5's latest music video, "All Night," Levine stepped aside to let a new frontman — or frontwoman, rather — take the reins as the lead singer: Prinsloo. During his July 9 appearance on TODAY, Levine spoke about his reasoning for putting Prinsloo front and center in the band's latest video.

"She's a lot better looking than me," Levine told TODAY's Laura Jarrett. "I thought, 'Why not you do this for once?' And she was really into it. She was super excited."

"It was so cute to find her in the house practicing — trying to learn all the lyrics," he continued, adding that he even caught his wife rehearsing in the shower. “[She was everywhere] listening to the song. That's the most she's actually listened to my music before."

Even Levine's three kids were entirely on board with their mom's big moment on the small screen.

"Oh my God, they were so happy," he explained. "They loved it."