What’s on the Sweaters Adam Levine Is Gifting His Voice Team?

As has become tradition, the Season 27 Coaches on The Voice are welcoming Artists to their teams with gifts. Kelsea Ballerini is giving hers brown cowboy boots with "V S27" on the heels and "Team Kelsea" at the top, a clear nod to her roots in Nashville. But what's up with Coach Adam Levine's sweaters for his Artists? Here's what we know:

Adam Levine's The Voice Season 27 gift for his team

As we saw on the premiere episode, Adam Levine's recruits, like Darius J and Ethan Eckenroad, received distressed white sweatshirts with a graffiti-style scowling unicorn on the front. The unicorn has a rainbow mane and a spiked choker, and there are punk-y, tattoo-y insignias all over the garment. Levine himself is clearly a fan of getting inked and has over a dozen tats.

So, what is that? Well, the hoodies are from the streetwear brand Friendly Unicorn (it's no coincidence that the initials are a cheeky "FU"), which Levine has worn, including in the "Beautiful Mistakes" video, and which was sold in a pop-up at the Maroon 5 residency in Las Vegas. Levine is a partner of the brand and told People in 2021, "Friendly Unicorn makes these extremely comfortable and great quality shorts that you can wear around the house or out on a hike. I live in sweats, and these are my favorite. Plus, they have a very cool, unique design."

On the back of Levine's special Team Adam hoodies, it says "The Voice: Team Adam," with a few more unicorn sketches.

Adam Levine is back with a vengeance on The Voice

The OG Coach hasn't lost a step since his years-long hiatus from the red chairs. In June 2024, he took to Instagram to tease his return. "I'm so excited. I cannot wait. I'm well-rested. I'm ready to go. I'm a little nervous — I'm not nervous — but I'm so excited," he said. "It's going to be great, and I can't wait. It's going to be awesome, let's go! Team Adam is back!"

"I feel bad for other teams," Levine added. Maybe this unicorn isn't so friendly?

