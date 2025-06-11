Adam Levine Shed His Shirt — and Parodied The Voice — in a Celeb-Filled SNL Monologue

Andy Samberg, Cameron Diaz, and Jerry Seinfeld all wanted The Maroon 5 frontman on their team.

It's hard enough to pick a team on The Voice, but imagine having to choose one on Saturday Night Live.

When Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice Coach Adam Levine hosted SNL on January 26, 2013, he found his monologue interrupted by a three-chair turn from a trio of comedy legends, all hoping he'd join their team. Or at least that's what they were supposed to be hoping, until they were understandably distracted by Levine's tattooed torso.

Levine's SNL episode aired between The Voice Season 3 and Season 4, less than two years after the competition series debuted on NBC. He walked onto the stage for his monologue in a nice suit and tie, and humbly asked that the audience not judge him "too harshly" as he tried acting for the first time.

Suddenly, a Voice-esque chair turned around, revealing Andy Samberg wearing a shiny robe and smoking a cigar.

Coaches Cameron Diaz, Andy Samberg, and Jerry Seinfeld fought for Adam Levine on SNL

"Fat chance, Levine," Samberg said, before pitching himself as Levine's comedy Coach. "You need my wisdom! After all, I was in over 100 Digital Shorts as well as three live sketches, and I've dealt with my fair share of singers turned actors (Timberlake). We have so much in common: We've both slept with between two and 500 women, and we both have angelic singing voices."

Before Levine could agree, another chair turn revealed Cameron Diaz, wearing a tiny top hat and declaring herself the "Aguilera of the group," in honor of former Voice Coach Christina Aguilera.

Diaz promised that as a previous SNL Host, she knew the most important thing Levine could do is take off his shirt. Cue the third chair turn, revealing Jerry Seinfeld, who had his own thoughts on the matter.

Adam Levine on Saturday Night Live Season 38, Episode 12. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

Adam Levine took off his shirt and showed off his many tattoos

Before Seinfeld could finish telling Levine to keep his shirt on, the shirt was off and the tattoos were out. Of course, Levine has added many more tattoos to his torso in the years since, but the ink was impressive even back then. We can all be forgiven for completely forgetting that he never chose a team!

Levine has performed and appeared on SNL many times since 2004, but only hosted once in Season 38.

While he joined The Lonely Island in the Digital Short "YOLO," he's taken part in memorable sketches that let him show off multiple talents.

To name just a few, Levine's portrayed a Neil Diamond impersonator, played young Tony Soprano in a trailer for a The Carrie Diaries-style Sopranos prequel series, and led the members of Maroon 5 in a rumble with the band Train (led by Taran Killam), Jason Mraz (Jason Sudeikis), and John Mayer (Bill Hader).

Adam Levine and Bobby Moynihan during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 38, Episode 12. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC